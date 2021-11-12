SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MNR, MNTV, FTSI, and MDP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE: MNR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $21.00 per share in cash for each share of MNR common stock that they hold. If you own MNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mnr

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Zendesk, Inc. ("Zendesk"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MNTV shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each MNTV share they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $22.53 based upon Zendesk's November 11, 2021 closing price of $100.13. If you own MNTV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mntv

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by ProFrac Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FTSI's shareholders will receive $26.52 per share in cash for each share of FTSI common stock that they hold. If you own FTSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ftsi

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of MDP's Local Media Group by Gray Television, Inc., pursuant to which MDP will separate its Local Media Group and National Media Group business segments into a new company, NMG SpinCo. MDP will distribute all outstanding shares of NMG SpinCo to MDP shareholders. Each MDP shareholder will also receive $16.99 in cash for each MDP share they own. If you own MDP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mdp-1

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP