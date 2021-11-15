Basepaws Adds Over 80 Genetic Markers To Its Cat DNA Test

With this update its flagship Breed + Health kit becomes the most comprehensive cat DNA test on the market

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Basepaws, the creator of the world's first at-home Breed + Health Cat DNA test and leading innovator in pet health biotechnology, announced today that it updated its flagship product with over 80 new genetic health and trait markers. In total, the Basepaws test will now screen for over 120 markers, delivering greater value and peace of mind to pet parents with health and trait features that no other direct-to-consumer (D2C) test provides.

"Basepaws is proud to offer the most comprehensive cat DNA test on the market," said Yuliana Mihaylova, Ph.D., Basepaws Head of R&D. "The features included in this upgrade will advance pet parents' understanding of their cats, as well as provide them with actionable knowledge to share with their veterinarian for planning individualized, timely care that optimizes the health and wellbeing of their beloved companions."

The upgraded digital report for the Basepaws Cat DNA test will include the following:

Over 70 known feline genetic health markers, including new markers for feline ophthalmological conditions and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), the most common form of heart disease in cats;

Genetic markers for blood type. Knowledge of a cat's blood type can be helpful to the cat breeding process as well as support life-saving medical decisions, such as when a cat needs an emergency blood transfusion;

Over 50 fun and exciting genetic trait markers. With this update, pet parents will learn about some of the genes and mutations that are responsible for their cat's unique physical appearance;

An analysis of a cat's DNA sample against the 21 different pedigreed breeds in the Basepaws reference panel, which is part of the world's largest cat DNA database, to help cat parents better understand their cat's breed composition;

Results from the first ever Basepaws Cat Dental Health Test that identify a cat's risk for periodontal disease, tooth resorption, and bad breath. Results include specific at-home dental health care recommendations for pet parents and tips for improving their cat's nutrition and overall health.

Every purchase of a Basepaws Breed + Health Cat DNA test after November 15, 2021 will include the updated features. Existing customers can purchase an upgraded report version for a small fee (the upgrade is free for existing Basepaws Whole Genome Test customers). In time, the company will also release upgrades for additional markers that are discovered through its internal research program.

Basepaws is a leader in feline health, providing at-home genetic and dental health testing with digital results available in weeks.

Launched in 2018, the Basepaws at-home Breed + Health Cat DNA Test became the first-of-its-kind. It was created to provide pet parents with the customized information that they need to meet the unique needs of their cats and to support proactive care planning with their veterinarian.

