BAODING, China and MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Melbourne on 12th November, Australasia's independent vehicle safety authority, A-NCAP SAFETY, announced a 5 star A-NCAP safety rating for all GWM Ute dual cab utilities built from 1 August 2021. The Ute has been assessed against A-NCAP's current and most stringent 2020-2022 test criteria, providing a high level of safety to occupants and other road users. The GWM Pickup (also known as POER, P-Series, Cannon Ute) becomes the third vehicle in its segment to achieve 5 stars under the latest protocols.

Smart is the new Safety! GWM Pickup awarded with the latest stringent A-NCAP five-star safety ratings

GWM pickup performed well in A-NCAP testing, achieving full points in side impact and far-side impact tests (for both adult and child occupants), full points in testing of active lane support system functionality, strong scores for driver protection in frontal impact crashes, and a high level of protection in rear impact whiplash crashes.

"GWM has shown its dedication and commitment to providing its customers with the highest levels of safety by swiftly incorporating improvements to its pickup models, and its global consumers are being supplied with a safer vehicle," said one GWM spokesman.

"Australia A-NCAP has a very mature assessment system and is one of the most stringent safety certification authorities in the world. In 2020, the A-NCAP standard has been upgraded and revised again just after 2 years aligned with ENCAP standards, and it is most stringent standard ever in history. We appreciate the engineering efforts done by GWM R&D team and are happy to see that with the concept of 'smart safety' in mind, GWM pickup particularly performed well in terms of ADAS features test items such as SAS, AEB, LDW, LKA have been added across the range," Charles Zhao, MD of the GWM Australia added.

As one of the three major pickup markets in the world, Australia is a cultural mecca for lifestyle pickup lovers. Whether it is in the sparsely populated outback in Australia, or the great ocean road stretching for thousands of kilometers, off-road lovers can always find their favorite place here. Recognition from Australasian consumers are a solid proof for the quality of the GWM pickup.

Since it was launched in overseas market, GWM pickup has always put safety in the first place, especially its outstanding performance in the smart safety. It shows the unremitting efforts of GWM in automotive future direction and its firm direction in safety improvement. In the future, GWM Ute will continue to lead the development of pickup in the world with the industry's benchmark in technological innovation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GWM