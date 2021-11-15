Splash Continues Expansion in Northeast

MILFORD, Conn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the acquisition of the Malcho's Car Wash located in Penfield, New York. This acquisition marks Splash's third over the last month in the upstate New York market. The Malcho's acquisition immediately follows the recent Buckmans and Classy Chassy deals, which combine for 21 washes in the market. The acquisition was negotiated and driven by Jeff Arnold and Dave Clements, the co-founders of Classy Chassy, who are now partnered alongside Splash.

The site currently operates as an exterior-only wash but will be converted to a Splash Express site. The new site will be outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, automatic pay stations, an updated façade, and new self-service vacuum stations which will be offered free of charge to Splash customers. "We're really excited about this location," added Arnold. "This area has been looking for a top-notch facility and we believe this will be a great location once we're done with our upgrades." Arnold, along with Clements, head up Splash's development team in the Rochester and Buffalo markets, while Aaron Vincelette, the founder of the two ECO car washes that Splash acquired in late 2020, leads the development efforts in the Vermont market. Lastly, Glen Sheeley has worked with the Splash team since his Middletown, NY site was acquired by the Company in 2019. Glen is currently working on multiple projects within the CT and NY markets, including the East Haven express site that is now under construction.

In addition, Splash also announced the construction of a new express wash in Geneva, NY. The 145-foot-long tunnel will feature MacNeil wash equipment and Vacutech vacuums. Splash hopes to have the site open for business in January.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 35 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" this year by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and related companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Palladin partnered with Splash in 2018. Other current and former investments include Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

