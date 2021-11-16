100Plus Partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Provide Remote Patient Monitoring Services for Clinicians

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 100Plus, a Connect America company and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform for clinicians and patients, has partnered with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , 100Plus RPM services are now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers, empowering them to seamlessly set up and manage RPM programs for their patients in need of this service and drive revenue for their practices.

100Plus uses remote monitoring devices to record a patient's health data outside of the clinic for review by their physician's office. Physicians identify high-risk patients in their practice and distribute connected medical devices to them. The sensing and monitoring devices (such as blood pressure cuffs and blood glucose monitors) capture physiological data and send it securely to the physicians, enabling them to both monitor and engage with patients in between office visits, preventing more and expensive care later, and also to intervene immediately and avoid an emergency care visit. 100Plus utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and offers an end-to-end solution, including patient outreach, device setup, patient engagement and automated billing.

"Remote patient monitoring is a fast-growing care model that enables physicians to provide efficient and personalized care from a distance," said Janet Dillione, CEO of Connect America. "Now athenaOne® users can use the 100Plus application to access our unique RPM platform and end-to-end offering, where we do all of the heavy lifting to get their RPM programs up and keep them on track. Our RPM service has no upfront costs and also generates revenue for physician practices while improving outcomes for their high-risk patients."

The 100Plus RPM Platform is supported by Ava, an artificial assistant that enables better care coordination and patient engagement and reduces the burden on physician staff for non-reimbursable administrative work. The platform is designed to interact with seniors who are often less tech savvy and less trusting of new technologies. Ava personifies the staff of an individual physician practice to build trust and create higher engagement among this patient population. Ava also coordinates physician referrals and patient appointment scheduling and reminders.

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, 100Plus joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

About 100Plus

100Plus, recently acquired by Connect America, is a leading Remote Patient Monitoring platform empowering doctors to manage their chronic patients remotely, proactively engage them to avoid expensive, episodic care, and drive a higher quality of life. When a patient receives a 100Plus medical device, it is fully configured and ready to use out of the box; there is no smartphone, App, Bluetooth, WiFi, or cellular plan required.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaNet, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

