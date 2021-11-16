Hunt's Heads Deep Into the Universe with Limited Edition Hunt's Uranus Ketchup

With others voyaging closer to home, Hunt's rockets further, offering an out of this world condiment

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignited by comedic reports on late night TV, ketchup's space race is heating up! While some brands have set their sights on the red planet, Hunt's®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is charting a course to Uranus. With the introduction of limited edition Hunt's Uranus Ketchup, a taste experience among the finest in the universe awaits fries, burgers and hot dogs and more.

Sparked by late night TV, the ketchup space race is heating up!

"When we saw our ketchup called out on late night TV, we wanted to deliver on the great idea," said Bobby Modi, vice president and general manager, Conagra Brands. "Hunt's ketchup is perfect for any occasion, and now it's perfect for any interstellar destination, even if that destination is Uranus."

Got your eyes on Uranus, too? The brand is giving away 100 bottles on Wednesday, November 17, accompanied by an "Out of This World" Hunt's Uranus t-shirt.* Simply follow Hunt's on Twitter - @huntschef. The first 100 people to respond to Hunt's November 17th tweet will receive a bottle of Hunt's Uranus Ketchup, and a t-shirt to commemorate this landmark event in ketchup history.

Whether you're enjoying Hunt's Uranus or the terrestrial offerings of Hunt's Classic Tomato Ketchup and 100% Natural Tomato Ketchup, you'll savor a condiment that's thick, rich and full of ripe tomato flavor. A must-have for picnics, tailgates and launch parties, Hunt's Ketchup is also delicious in dozens of recipes. Visit www.hunts.com to find a meatloaf dish everyone at mission control will love, as well as saucy ketchup combos that will be the envy of everyone in the galaxy.

* While supplies last. 100 gift packs available. ARV: $28. Offer only valid for 50 US residents (plus DC), 18 years and older. Limit 1 gift pack per person. Please allow 6-8 weeks for delivery. For official Hunt's Uranus Ketchup giveaway rules, visit www.hunts.com/ketchup-offer-terms.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

