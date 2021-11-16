iCIMS Ushers in the Era of Continuous Talent Transformation

Innovations in the iCIMS Talent Cloud drive better business outcomes in today's new talent economy

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iCIMS, the talent cloud company, is hosting its second annual INSPIRE Virtual Conference and announcing its latest innovations, programs and initiatives to power continuous talent transformation. With a scarce supply of job seekers and a rapidly-changing workforce, organizations must change their technology, systems, people and processes to scale and move forward in the new talent economy.

To keep pace with the changing landscape, business leaders must embrace continuous transformation.

Dependence on unintegrated and disjointed recruiting products are forcing talent leaders to fall short of their transformation ambitions and instead focus on siloed updates. To keep pace with the changing landscape, business leaders must embrace continuous transformation. iCIMS' next generation platform empowers organizations to dynamically adapt to the complex hiring landscape and ever-changing talent needs, with more adaptive, intelligent and talent-centric experiences.

"Many of the tools talent teams use today were not built for this new talent economy or for what's required in the new era of continuous talent transformation," said Steve Lucas, CEO of iCIMS. "The iCIMS Talent Cloud is meeting candidates and talent teams where they are today, and anticipating needs of the future, by providing the ultimate canvas for building winning workforces."

To deliver on this vision, the iCIMS Talent Cloud brings together comprehensive talent acquisition and mobility solutions to help organizations transform the way they attract, engage, hire and advance talent through:

Consumer-grade experiences that are in the flow of work.

A full spectrum of talent acquisition and mobility applications.

Rich reporting and analytics to provide insight on key metrics and hiring trends.

A data-driven Dynamic Candidate Profile to provide a 360-view of talent.

Video engagement tools to humanize and differentiate employer brands throughout the talent lifecycle.

Data-backed intelligent insights.

Integrations to companies' broader talent and HR ecosystem.

About iCIMS, Inc. iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

