The International Beauty Conference in Sanya to Showcase Global Beauty Forerunners

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Sanya, Hainan Province, China, the first Hainan International Beauty Selection Conference will be held from April 16 to 18, 2022, according to the first Hainan International Beauty Selection Conference press briefing on 15 November. Global exhibitors will come to attend the conference from nearly 30 countries and regions including Japan, Republic of Korea, France, the United States, Iran, and Thailand. They will bring with and showcase over a thousand brands and over ten thousand imported beauty consumer products. The conference will be an impactful stage for the opportunities and vitality of the fashion industry in Hainan Free Trade Port.

The conference will also provide a platform for over 10,000 professional purchasers from global duty-free entities, duty-free retailers, cross-border e-commerce platforms, Chinese e-commerce (cross-border) platforms, chain agencies of import and export brands, top-tier MCN (Multi-Channel Network) and live-stream salespeople, according to Hainan International Beauty Selection Conference Organizing Committee. Over 100,000 visitors from the industry will exchange thoughts and make purchases at the conference. The conference will empower exchanges, negotiation, trade and cooperation throughout the complete industry chain of raw material suppliers, manufacturers, channel providers and brand owners to enhance brand optimization and industrial upgrading.

The conference will set up an online International Beauty Selection Conference platform to integrate scenarios of trade fair, negotiation, trade and service to achieve the close loop of cloud fairs, live-streaming, intelligent matching and negotiation booking. This platform will seamlessly bridge the demands of exhibitors and purchasers both at home and abroad. In addition, more than 100 live-stream beauty salespeople will be invited to attract more exhibitors to adopt the onsite live-stream booths in order to expand concentrated live-streaming promotions on a large scale and better meet the needs of consumers.

It was introduced that the first Hainan International Beauty Selection Conference is a new conference IP of Hainan to fully elaborate the policy advantages of its free and convenient Free Trade Port system. The convenience is showcased in 6 aspects such as visa exemption in 59 countries, trade, investment and cross-border capital flow, personnel entering and leaving, transportation to and from, secure and orderly data flow among partner countries. Starting with duty-free cosmetics and Chinese brands going abroad, the conference will boost the exhibitions to gather global beauty consumer products and create a one-stop international trade cooperation platform for product display, product selection and procurement, and channel development. It will act as a window for international brands to enter the Chinese market and enable Chinese brands to go abroad via this Hainan runway.

It was also mentioned that the conference has been strongly supported by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Commercial Sub-Council (CCPITCSC) and the local government. The exhibition is jointly organized by Sanya Bureau of Commerce, Sanya Investment Promotion Bureau, Redsail MICE and Yijinhui (Shanghai) International Trade.

