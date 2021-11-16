Iconic brands Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Perignon, Veuve Clicquot, Glenmorangie and more unveil the 2021 Holiday WISH-SHOP, an online destination to craft elevated holiday experiences and to support those in need.

Moët Hennessy USA Joins Forces with Gabrielle Union, Harry Shum Jr, Christy Turlington Burns and Hennessy Ambassador Henry Golding, to Refresh our Hosting, Guesting and Gifting Skills While Also Giving Back during the Holidays Iconic brands Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Perignon, Veuve Clicquot, Glenmorangie and more unveil the 2021 Holiday WISH-SHOP, an online destination to craft elevated holiday experiences and to support those in need.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we all come together again safely this holiday season, Moët Hennessy USA is celebrating with the return of The Holiday WISH-SHOP—an online oasis providing unique holiday offerings and tips for those looking to elevate their hosting, guesting and gifting skills. The luxury house's iconic brands have teamed up with celebrity friends, actress and author Gabrielle Union , actor Harry Shum Jr, model and founder of Every Mother Counts, Christy Turlington Burns and actor and Hennessy ambassador Henry Golding , to craft joyful experiences and share personal entertaining tips to inspire holiday celebrations. And, in true holiday spirit, The Holiday WISH-SHOP will give back to charities selected by our celebrities to help make this year's celebrations a little brighter for those who need it most.

Moët Hennessy USA

As more in-person holiday entertaining and parties resume this year, many may need a refresh as they look to ring in the festive season with loved ones. Beginning today through January 1, 2022, people can visit HolidayWishShop.com for new inspiration and offerings to help guide them through their holiday celebrations, from Friendsgiving to Thanksgiving and from New Year's Eve to New Year's Day brunch. With curated bottle packages, cocktail recipes, food pairing ideas and our celebrity host's entertaining tips, visitors won't need to look further for inspiration on how to host, guest and gift. While stocking up on inspiration, The Holiday WISH-SHOP visitors can also donate to charities hand-selected by Moët Hennessy USA's celebrity friends—Operation Smile, Every Mother Counts, The People Concern and LEAP.

Finally, The Holiday WISH-SHOP will do a little gifting on its own by offering visitors the chance to win a memory of a lifetime - a private, virtual celebrity drop-in with our celebrity hosts on New Year's Eve.

A Celebratory Hang Out and New Year's Eve Toast with Gabrielle Union

A Cocktail Crafting Experience with Harry Shum Jr

A Champagne Tasting Experience with Christy Turlington Burns

Play a "Best Moment of 2021" Party Game with Henry Golding

"For the first time in nearly two years, families and friends are reuniting during the holiday season with a renewed appreciation for love, friendship and unbreakable bonds," says Chad Stubbs, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Moët Hennessy USA. "We started the WISH-SHOP initiative as a response to the pandemic and to raise funds in support of the restaurant industry. We are thrilled to bring it back with our fantastic group of celebrity friends to help inspire elevated holiday festivities and increase awareness and support of those in need."

Holiday enthusiasts are invited to visit HolidayWishShop.com to learn more about The Holiday

WISH-SHOP and unlock the hosting, guesting and gifting inspiration and support their favorite celebrities' charities.

About Moët Hennessy USA

MOËT HENNESSY USA is the leading importer and marketer of high-quality wines, spirits and champagnes in the U.S. The Moët Hennessy portfolio includes renowned brands such as: Hennessy Cognac; Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart Champagnes; Belvedere Vodka; Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila; Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malt Scotch whiskies, Woodinville; and fine wines, Ao Yun, Cape Mentelle, Cloudy Bay, Newton Vineyard, Numanthia, Terrazas de Los Andes, Smoke Tree, Chandon California. Moët Hennessy has a strong consumer focus with an uncompromising commitment to building luxury brands.

