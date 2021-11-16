New Story Announces New School in Independence, Ohio

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New Story is proud to announce a new school location serving children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder, emotional support needs, and other complex behavior issues in Independence, Ohio. The campus is undergoing extensive renovations and is slated to open in early 2022 to families in the Independence metro area.

New Story Schools is an educational organization that offers an academic learning environment integrated with behavior support services for students ages 5 through 21 experiencing social, emotional, educational, and behavioral challenges. The new campus marks the fifth New Story Schools location in Ohio and the first in the greater Cleveland area. The school will have educational, therapeutic, and recreational spaces for students to learn, grow, and thrive. The services at the Independence campus include 12 classrooms led by dedicated and passionate special education teachers, counseling, applied behavior analysis therapy (ABA), a verbal behavior milestones assessment and placement program, and assessment of basic language and learning skills.

"I am so excited to open our doors to families in Independence and help our students write new stories of success," said Berry Thompson, Head of the New Story Schools – Independence campus. "We provide exceptional services to families, and I am proud we have the opportunity to do so here in the Independence area."

"Expanding our footprint in Ohio and making this necessary investment in the Independence campus allows us to make a positive impact on more and more families each year, which is especially critical during the growing mental health crisis we know is impacting children in this country," said Paul Volosov, President and Chair of New Story. "We are excited to make these much-needed improvements to the campus and look forward to the amazing work we'll do together in the New Year once our doors are open."

