Prime Data Centers Expands with Second Data Center at Sacramento, California Campus

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Data Centers, LLC, a data center developer and operator, announces the development of its second data center at its Sacramento, California campus, located at the McClellan Park business complex. The second facility is designed to meet the growing demand in both Sacramento Metro as well as from the San Francisco Bay Area, with twice the capacity of Prime's existing facility. The campus is powered by an onsite 49MW substation owned and operated by Prime. The Sacramento region is the ideal location for not only primary data, but data replication from the San Francisco Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Sacramento has a near zero chance of serious seismic events and the Prime campus is located outside the 500-year flood plain. These geographic advantages, along with the growing population base in the Sacramento region is driving demand for critical data center capacity.

Prime anticipates starting construction in Q2 2022, potentially accelerating the timeline based on tenant status.

Prime Data Centers' Building-1, an 8MW facility, is fully leased at this time. Its Building-2, which is located adjacent to the existing building, will provide up to 16MW of critical capacity and 150,000 square feet. The design will accommodate rack densities from 4.5-30kW, with advanced heat containment and offer the most efficient cooling technologies available with a design PUE of <1.25. Prime's Sacramento facilities are powered by one of the nation's top-rated utility providers; Sacramento Municipal Utilities District (SMUD). The onsite sub-station is connected to three diverse stations around the Sacramento region, providing top-tier reliability and redundancy.

"With our first building at McClellan Park fully occupied, and demand for capacity growing every day, Prime Data Centers is doubling-down in the region with this new state-of-the-art facility," says Jeff Barber, Prime's EVP of Sales and Marketing. "We see the Bay Area becoming more power constrained and consider Sacramento the perfect alternative, complete with an ample supply of power and significantly lower pricing. The geographic profile is amongst the safest in the nation without significant latency typically associated with data replication."

