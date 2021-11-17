AdCellerant Ranked Number 472 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant today announced it ranked 472 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America, growing 231% during this period.

AdCellerant's goal is to help small businesses work smarter, not harder, using technology to drive their digital marketing strategy, execution, and reporting. The pandemic shined a light on the need for small businesses to leverage digital marketing consistently and in new ways to reach their customers, who are consumers spending nearly 8-hours a day online, almost an additional hour a day online since the pandemic started. With consumers spending most of their time online, and, more often at home, tech driven digital marketing is more important now than ever. AdCellerant's technology and service team offers small businesses a simple way to take advantage of consumers' changing consumption habits as well as their new traffic patterns.

AdCellerant's growth is due to the work the team has done with local media companies and businesses over the last eight years, combining the power of technology with human touch. The digital marketing ecosystem is fragmented and often difficult for many small businesses to navigate; AdCellerant's platform, UI.Marketing, connects customers with businesses anywhere, in a nimble, easy-to-use user interface, ultimately saving time and money.

The technology platform not only created explosive growth for AdCellerant's business but that of their customers as well. During the first 6 months of their partnership, one partner realized $672,000 in incremental retail revenue for their organization from using the AdCellerant technology platform. In the second six months, they achieved $1.16 million in incremental retail revenue, including during the first 3 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Usage of the UI.Marketing platform by clients also statistically improves related revenues for new clients by an average of 30% YoY.

"We are exceptionally proud of our team, their accomplishments, and most importantly, the technology they're building that helps small businesses keep up with national companies when marketing online," said Brock Berry, CEO of AdCellerant.

When local businesses succeed, local economies succeed. It is the mission of AdCellerant and its partners to apply their digital marketing expertise to further the success of local businesses and the communities they serve.

AdCellerant is a technology and digital advertising company focused on making quality digital marketing accessible to every business.

AdCellerant achieves this goal by partnering with local marketers, media companies, agencies, and channel sales organizations, helping them leverage AdCellerant's proprietary advertising software platform, UI.Marketing.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

