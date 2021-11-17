Seven months out from Series A, Cymbio has tripled its business and customer base; the company's digital commerce enablement platform streamlines all marketplace and dropship operations for brands, enabling digital sales growth.

Cymbio Raises $20M Series B to Help Brands Navigate the New Era of Commerce Seven months out from Series A, Cymbio has tripled its business and customer base; the company's digital commerce enablement platform streamlines all marketplace and dropship operations for brands, enabling digital sales growth.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbio , the world's first brand-centric, marketplace and drop ship automation platform, announced today that it has raised a $20 million Series B financing round led by Corner Ventures, with additional participation from existing investors Udi Angel, Vertex Ventures, Yuval Tal (founder of Payoneer) and new investors Chris North (ex-Amazon MD) and Jeff Weiser (ex-Shopify CMO).

As drop ship programs and marketplaces expand in all categories, a new era of commerce has emerged that allows brands to sell directly through retailers, affording them the ability to reach a larger number of customers in nearly any corner of the globe. However, in order to reach those customers, they must quickly connect and scale new sales channels, presenting them with significant commercial, technical and operational challenges.

Cymbio was built to help brands overcome these challenges, efficiently connecting them with any retailer and marketplace. The company's technology provides brands with the ability to manage digital channels, and supports all systems, protocols and vendors, enabling them to start selling on thousands of marketplaces and retailers. Additionally, Cymbio's technology automates all drop ship and marketplace operations from commercially connecting with retailers and marketplaces to integration, set-up and day-to-day management of the complete operations between brands and retailers.

"Cymbio is laser-focused on serving brands, enabling sales growth while relieving manual, error-prone, and time-consuming processes," said CEO Roy Avidor, who co-founded the company along with Mor Lavi and Gilad Zirkel. "We are humbled and excited to work with so many trailblazing operators and visionaries, and together join our mission of creating a connected commerce world. This next stage will allow us to continue innovating and supporting brands' growth with additional product offerings, expanding partnerships and our global footprint."

"Cymbio's technology stack is paving the future for brands that sell online," said Marvin Tien, Co-founder & General Partner at Corner Ventures. "The company has built the infrastructure for the next generation of eCommerce, with a platform that uniquely supports brands' growth. We are thrilled to support this truly exceptional team as it expands its global operations."





Cymbio's digital commerce enablement platform provides brands a robust, centralized platform to manage marketplaces, drop ship, boutiques, retail set-up, onboarding, and daily management of all operational needs. Cymbio enables digital sales growth for brands with the world's first brand-centric drop ship and marketplace automation platform and acts as the technology bridge between brands such as New Balance, Authentic Brands Group, Steve Madden, Marchesa, Camper, Micro Kickboard, and thousands of retailers, marketplaces, department stores, and boutiques (such as Nordstrom, Kohl's, Macy's, Farfetch, Urban Outfitters, Kroger, Walmart, Zappos). For more information, please visit https://cym.bio

