New Café Caps™ single serve solutions bring the café experience into your own home allowing you to become your own barista

Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Why go to the café when the café can come to you?

Trilliant Food & Nutrition answers this question with the introduction of Café Caps™ Coffee Creations and Café Caps™ Hot Cocoa Creations, all-in-one single-serve solutions that conveniently bring a premium café experience to your home unlike any other.

The cup + cap process is unique, but simple – for Café Caps™ Coffee Creations, pour the cap, brew your single serve cup, and enjoy a café quality latte. For Café Caps™ Hot Cocoa Creations, brew your single serve cup, pour the toppings from the cap, and enjoy a quality café experience at home.

The cap is what sets Café Caps apart from traditional single-serve cups and allows it to deliver the café quality experience. Café Caps™ Coffee Creations and Café Caps™ Hot Cocoa Creations both feature ingredients you can see, including: cinnamon, cream, sprinkles, marshmallows, and mini chocolate chips.

Café Caps are now available for purchase at retailers across the nation and online in December at cafecapscreations.com – sign up to be the first to know when online ordering is open.

Café Caps™ Coffee Creations includes three separate flavors, each in its own six pack, all made with 100% Arabica coffee and a cap of toppings:

  • Vanilla cinnamon cap is filled with a blend of cream, cinnamon, and bits of vanilla
  • Chocolate hazelnut cap is filled with a blend of cream, cocoa, and bits of chocolate
  • Mexican mocha spice cap is filled with a blend of cream, cocoa, a hint of ground cayenne, and bits of chocolate

Also available are Café Caps™ Hot Cocoa Creations in two separate flavors, and a hot drink mix, each in its own six pack, all with a cap of toppings:

  • Classic milk chocolate hot cocoa cap is filled with a generous portion of mini marshmallows
  • S'mores hot cocoa cap is filled with mini chocolate chips and a generous portion of marshmallows
  • Birthday cake hot drink mix cap is filled with mini marshmallows and sprinkles

For more information about Café Caps™ Coffee Creations or Café Caps™ Hot Cocoa Creations, visit Facebook, Instagram and cafecapscreations.com.

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC
Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food and Nutrition is a vertically integrated, high-quality manufacturer in the coffee, powdered, ready-to-drink, and wellness beverage categories.

For more information on Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, visit trilliantfood.com.

Café Caps™ Coffee Creations Chocolate hazelnut cap is filled with a blend of cream, cocoa, and bits of chocolate.
Café Caps™ Hot Cocoa Creations S’mores hot cocoa cap is filled with mini chocolate chips and a generous portion of marshmallows.
Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food and Nutrition is a vertically integrated, high-quality manufacturer in the coffee, powdered, ready-to-drink, and wellness beverage categories.

