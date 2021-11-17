REI Co-Op Makes Waves at the 2021 Algonomy Customer Awards 2021, Wins the Pinnacle of Personalization Award

- The award recognizes REI Co-op's outstanding work in creating hyper-personalized customer experiences for digital shoppers

SAN FRANCISCO and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algonomy, the leader in Algorithmic Customer Engagement (ACE) solutions, announced REI Co-op, a specialty outdoor retailer, as the winner of the Pinnacle of Personalization Award category at the Algonomy Customer Awards event held recently. REI was selected as a winner among eight finalists shortlisted from over 400 enterprise brands in contention for the Algonomy Customer Excellence (ACE) awards.

REI is the US largest consumer co-op, with a growing community of more than 20 million members. It has 171 locations in 39 states and the District of Columbia.

The ACE awards recognize retailers and brands setting new benchmarks in the use of AI and Algorithmic Decisioning to create unique and winning customer experiences and business results. The evaluation criteria scored the ACE award participants across six dimensions of personalization success - strength of vision, degree of innovation, level of adoption, speed to market, business results and learning & excellence.

REI Co-op hit top scores for their winning efforts in replicating their exceptional in-store customer experience to digital shoppers using innovative personalization strategies and technologies. They were persistent in driving continuous experimentation to ensure shoppers find what they need, and tailor experiences dynamically in real-time for each individual shopper's needs. The REI Co-op team has been quick to adopt new technologies in personalization to make a difference in their customer experience.

REI was ranked ahead of the industry in replicating their signature store experience on online channels with 1:1 personalized recommendations that resulted in 20% higher conversions, sustained increase in engagement and overall growth in digital sales.

Kate Froese, Sr. Manager, Customer Platforms, at REI Co-op said, "We're elated to win the Pinnacle of Personalization Award from Algonomy. Our personalization team and partners have worked hard over the past few years to bring our digital-first vision to life: meeting customers where they are, responding to their digital behaviors in real time and connecting them with the outdoors in uniquely personal ways. This award validates our efforts and motivates our team to strive for continued excellence. Our partnership with Algonomy was key in delivering our personalization vision with the right technology."

Atul Jalan, CEO at Algonomy said, "We're very proud of REI Co-op for leading the industry benchmark for personalized customer engagement and creating winning experiences for their customers. We wish them the best in their future endeavors to drive innovation with AI and Algorithms."

Learn more about the Algonomy ACE awards at the 2021 Algonomy Customer Summit page.

About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) empowers leading brands to become digital-first with the industry's only real-time Algorithmic Customer Engagement (ACE) platform with built-in customer activation and analytics for the retail industry. With industry-leading retail AI expertise connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration & analytics, merchandising analytics and supplier collaboration. Algonomy is a trusted partner to more than 400 leading retailers, consumer brands, quick serve restaurant chains, convenience stores and more, and our global presence spans over 20 countries. More at https://algonomy.com

