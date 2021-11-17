US Brick Announces National Expansion

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US Brick Holdings, LLC announced today the expansion of the US Brick family of companies to Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Michigan, making it one of the largest brick companies in the United States.

US Brick

US Brick purchases 3 General Shale plants and multiple distribution centers.

In this expansion, US Brick has purchased three residential brick manufacturing facilities and multiple distribution centers in two of the most booming and competitive housing markets in the nation. The manufacturing plants include the General Shale Mooresville, Indiana; Gleason, Tennessee; and Bessemer, Alabama facilities. Also included in the agreement are storefront locations in the surrounding service markets.

US Brick is a closely held brick manufacturer, owned and operated out of Charleston, South Carolina. Prior to the purchase of these additional locations, US Brick was known as one of the leading commercial brick manufacturers in the Southeast from their Columbia, South Carolina facility.

"This decision allows the US Brick family of companies to provide its customers with quality residential and commercial products through distributors or directly to the customer through convenient locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest." Mikee Johnson, CEO, US Brick Holdings, LLC.

