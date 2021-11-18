American Humane Encourages Everyone to Set a Humane Table This Holiday Season

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season soon to be in full swing, families and friends will come together to break bread, and almost as important as the company sitting around the table is the food that will be served on it. American Humane, the first national humane organization and creators of the oldest and largest third-party farm animal welfare certification program in the country, urges all Americans to set a humane table this holiday season.

American Humane now certifies the humane treatment of nearly 1 billion farm animals, which represents 10 percent of the animals raised on the country's farms and ranches every year. Products bearing the American Humane Certified™ label signify that the animals were raised under science-based standards that provide good welfare and humane environments. And because of the number of animals in the American Humane farm program, it is now easier than ever for people to find meat, poultry, dairy and eggs bearing this seal at their local retailers.

Turkey is the centerpiece of nearly every American Thanksgiving table, and American Humane is pleased to note that Butterball, the largest producer of turkey products in the United States, is an American Humane Certified producer. And though turkey is the mainstay protein throughout the holiday season, American Humane also certifies producers that raise beef, chicken, and pork products.

No holiday table is complete without sides and dessert, and producers certified by American Humane are there to provide choices for consumers. Many stuffings and desserts call for eggs and American Humane is proud to certify more than 90 percent of all cage-free egg production in the United States. Mashed potatoes would not be the same without milk and butter, and many dairy farms around the country have made the humane choice to have their facilities certified by American Humane, demonstrating compliance with nearly 200 humane standards covering adequate space, air quality, lighting, temperature, food and water, and the ability for animals to display natural behaviors.

It is clear that Americans are demanding humanely raised options in their grocery store now more than ever, and a survey by American Humane confirms this. The poll of 5,900 Americans revealed that more than nine in ten (94.9%) said they were "very concerned" about farm animal welfare. More than three-quarters (75.7%) stated that they were very willing to pay more for humanely raised eggs, meat, and dairy products. In addition, when asked what factors were most important to them in choosing foods, respondents said that a label indicating the animals were humanely raised was more significant to them than labels indicating the foods were organic, natural or antibiotic-free.

"Americans have a number of choices when deciding what to serve their family and friends at the holidays, and we are proud to see that more and more of them are opting for humanely raised products because it is the right thing to do," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane president and CEO. "While we know the decision to consume animal products is a personal one, we do recognize that millions of Americans will consume meat, poultry, dairy and eggs during the holiday season, and we urge them to consider foods with our American Humane Certified™ seal.

The American Humane Certified™ program employs ethical, science-based standards, which are regularly reviewed and updated by world-renowned animal welfare experts, veterinarians, and animal advocates such as Dr. Temple Grandin and poultry specialist Dr. Joy Mench, who serve on the organization's Scientific Advisory Committee. The program standards and audit criteria help ensure that the environmental, nutritional, behavioral, and health needs of animals met.

