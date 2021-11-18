Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Anthony Franker as Director of Sales & Marketing of The Springhill Suites Denver at the Anschutz Medical Campus

COVINGTON, Ky., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Anthony Franker has been appointed the Director of Sales and Marketing of the Springhill Suites Denver at the Anschutz Medical Campus. Mr. Franker brings over 15 years of hospitality experience to his new role as Director of Sales and Marketing having previously served as the Director of Sales for the Hyatt Place in Boulder Colorado.

Newly Appointed Director of Sales in Denver

A dedicated and technically skilled business professional in both operations and sales leadership, Mr. Franker built his career in key markets with multiple brands. In addition to the Hyatt Place, he has served in various leadership roles at the following: Homewood Suites and TRU by Hilton Denver Airport, Staybridge Suites Denver Downtown, Holiday Inn Express Golden, Holiday Inn Minneapolis Downtown, and the Adventureland Inn Hotel and Resort Des Moines. Franker is a graduate of Des Moines Areas Community College with a degree in health information management and resides with his family in Denver.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 60 properties with nearly 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

