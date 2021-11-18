CyberPro, an Aveshka and Drodex joint venture, selected as an awardee for HHS ASPR $150M Professional Technical and Medical Staffing Support IDIQ

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberPro JV LLC is proud to announce being named to the Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) with the Department of U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR). CyberPro will provide comprehensive technical and medical staffing for the Professional Technical Medical Services Support (PTMSS) contract.

CyberPro is an SBA approved Mentor Protégé joint venture between Aveshka, Inc. and Drodex, Inc. Drodex is an 8(a) firm with nearly a decade of providing professional staffing services to numerous federal departments and agencies.

"Drodex is eager to work with Aveshka and apply our combined portfolio of capabilities to the HHS ASPR customer," said Pat Taylor, CEO of Drodex. "Our people, processes, and technologies will sustain and enhance ASPR's missions."

Aveshka has supported ASPR since 2014 and served as the prime contractor on ASPR's previous Administrative and Professional Staffing Support IDIQ contract. Aveshka's proven solutions and expertise have supported ASPR since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As witnessed from major events such as the recent pandemic, ASPR's responsibilities for protecting Americans from public health emergencies have grown, evolved, and require the ability to both surge and scale. With CyberPro as an awardee, ASPR will recieve high-quality staff and management support to meet ASPR's dynamic environment requirements.

"Team CyberPro is ecstatic to support ASPR in their endeavors. Our team holds a 'mission first' mentality and has the proven ability to provide comprehensive technical and advisory services and manage public health crises. This is a direct result of our subject matter experts who are closely tied to scientific and medical partners," said Carla Mitchell, CyberPro Program Manager.

"We are excited to continue our working relationship with ASPR through CyberPro. The domains we serve, including Public Health; Mission Assurance and Emergency Management; Pandemic Response; Public Safety and Security; and Resilience, Continutity, and Crisis Management equip Aveshka with the expertise to support ASPR in protecting Americans from 21st century health security threats," said Andy Weis, Senior Vice President of Growth and Operations at Aveshka.

