InventHelp Inventor Develops ATV Accessory for Hunters (LCC-5161)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an ATV accessory to help hunters conceal and compare tracks," said an inventor, from Denver, Pa., "so I invented the TRACK TREAD. My design could result in more enjoyable and productive hunting trips."

The invention provides an effective way to identify game tracks in remote locations. In doing so, it could help to conceal a sportsman's ATV tracks. It also enables hunters to determine if they should remain in the area and it could enhance performance for hunters. The invention features a unique and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hunters and the owners of ATVs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

