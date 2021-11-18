Mr. Bubble® Celebrates 60 Years of Bubblin' Fun with Limited Edition 60th Anniversary Powder Bubble Bath

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Bubble, America's favorite bath time buddy, is celebrating its 60th anniversary by bringing back the number one requested consumer item: Powder Bubble Bath. This limited-edition, Powder Bubble Bath features iconic retro packaging that hearkens back to when the very first box hit the shelves 60 years ago. It also features the original nostalgic bubblegum scent, is cruelty- and paraben-free and is gentle on sensitive skin.

The bath time category is as big as Mr. Bubble

"The bubble bath category has continued to grow steadily, and Mr. Bubble is leading the way," says Michelle Hanson, Vice President of Marketing at The Village Company. "Mr. Bubble appeals to everyone, conjuring nostalgic memories for parents while getting kids excited for bath time." As the retro packaging excitedly states, "The reformulated powder bubble bath is fun for all ages. Timeouts aren't just for kids! Nothing says pampering like a long, indulgent soak in big, soft bubbles. Sit back, relax and take all the me time you need."

Success began 60 years ago

Mr. Bubble was born in 1961 when Harold Schafer and the Gold Seal Company found a way to make bubble bath affordable, moving it from department stores to drug stores. The original Mr. Bubble formula used powdered flakes that promised to "bubble kids clean," "leave no bathtub ring," and "make getting clean almost as much fun as getting dirty."

These same slogans still hold water 60 years later. After receiving consistent requests from loyal consumers, the bubble bath that kept kids clean for generations is back and ready to make a splash again with their Limited Edition 60th Anniversary Powder Bubble Bath, available exclusively at mrbubble.com.

The brand now offers a portfolio of nearly 20 products, including bubble bath, body washes, foam soaps and general bath time fun. For more information about products and to purchase the limited-edition Powder Bubble Bath from Mr. Bubble, America's favorite bath time buddy, please visit mrbubble.com.

About The Village Company

The Village Company (TVC) has a long and rich heritage in personal care products. Originally known as Minnetonka, Inc., TVC markets some of the country's most endearing and enduring heritage brands including Mr. Bubble®, the #1 bubble bath brand in children's bath; Village Naturals Therapy™ and Village Naturals Bath Shoppe™ bath products; Soft & Dri deodorant;Dep® hair gels; La Bella® hair and skincare products; and Hallu® bath and body line. The Village Company's brands are widely distributed through leading retailers in the food, drug, mass and beauty channels. Visit thevillagecompany.com to learn more.

