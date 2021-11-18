Protiviti's Monica DeBellis Named One of the 2021 Women Leaders in Consulting Consulting magazine recognizes DeBellis for Excellence in Leadership

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monica DeBellis, a managing director with global consulting firm Protiviti, has been named to Consulting magazine's 2021 'Women Leaders in Consulting' list. The award recognizes top women executives who are making a profound difference for their firms, clients, future women leaders and entrants to the consulting profession. DeBellis is recognized in the Excellence in Leadership category.

Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti)

DeBellis sits on Protiviti's Executive Team Advisory Council where, during the past 18 months, she has been responsible for Protiviti's global office and client re-entry effort and is currently shaping the strategy for the firm's transition to a hybrid 'Future of Work' work environment. An internal audit expert and founding member of Protiviti, she has over 20 years of experience in advising clients on a broad range of financial, operational and regulatory matters.

"As a leader at Protiviti, Monica embodies critical qualities of integrity, influence, learning agility and empathy," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "With her guidance, we were able to develop the principles, processes, approaches and protocols necessary to support our people and our clients during the pandemic and now enabling our transition to a future workforce. She has also demonstrated excellent client account leadership. She is greatly deserving of this recognition."

DeBellis and the other 2021 Women Leaders in Consulting honorees are featured on the Consulting website.

Previous Protiviti recipients of the Women Leaders in Consulting award are Managing Director Sharon Lindstrom (2019), Senior Director Ashley Hartley (2018), Senior Managing Director Nancy Pechloff (2017), Executive Vice President Susan Haseley (2016), Managing Director Yasumi Taniguchi (2015), Managing Director Shaheen Dil (2014), and Executive Vice President Barbara Rothenstein (2013). Protiviti was also named recently to Consulting magazine's 'Best Firms to Work For' annual list for the eighth consecutive year.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

