QuEST Global appoints Courtney Headley as the Global Head for Culture and Inclusion

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, announced the appointment of Courtney Headley as the Global Head for Culture and Inclusion. Courtney will be responsible for strengthening QuEST's culture, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices as the company expands and maximizes its brand worldwide. He will be based out of Connecticut and will report to Niketh Sundar, Chief People Officer, QuEST Global.

DEI is at the core of QuEST Global. The organization believes that when everyone feels included and encouraged to share their unique ideas across backgrounds, the workplace becomes more resilient. QuEST nurtures all forms of diversity as a source of strength and inspiration for its innovative and collaborative culture. With Courtney on-board, the organization takes the next step in advancing its strategic goals by further enriching the organization's culture across all levels.

Welcoming Courtney, Niketh Sundar, Chief People Officer, QuEST Global, said, "At QuEST, we stay committed towards our employees. We strive to strengthen our culture that is truly inclusive and allows our employees to be their best. With Courtney's guidance and extensive leadership experience in change management, enterprise planning, culture building, DEI, and communication strategies, I am confident QuEST will soon be at the forefront of DEI, and also continue to strengthen its culture to achieve the goal of building a centenary organization. I welcome him on-board and wish him a very successful journey with QuEST Global."

Courtney is passionate about creating enduring cultures grounded in respect that thrive by enhancing the employee experience of every individual. In his most recent role as Head of Organizational Change Effectiveness and the Employee Experience for a division of Nestlé Waters North America, Courtney implemented enterprise strategies to strengthen the organization's change resiliency and agility across 7 US territories and 75 sites. While there, he designed impactful DEI platforms to help enable business growth and innovation. He also co-founded one of the company's leading business resource groups (BRG) to bring employees together and celebrate differences within the workplace.

Commenting on his appointment, Courtney said, "Who we are connects us to each other and the organization. It's the cornerstone of our purpose-driven culture. Building an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and a deep sense of belonging is critical to achieving this and remains a top priority for QuEST Global. I am excited to contribute to our workplace, workforce, and ultimately the marketplace."

Courtney has a Bachelor's in Information Management and Technology from Syracuse University and Master of Business Administration from John F. Welch College of Business at Sacred Heart University with a concentration in Human Resources (HR).

About QuEST Global

For nearly 25 years, QuEST Global has been a trusted global product engineering services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare and Medical Devices, Rail and Semiconductor industries. With a presence in 13 countries, 54 global delivery centers and 11,500+ personnel, QuEST Global is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner and sustainable world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

