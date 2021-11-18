282 Astroworld Victims Named as Plaintiffs in Lawsuit Filed by Thomas J. Henry Against Apple Music, Travis Scott, Aubrey Drake Graham, Live Nation, and NRG Stadium, with More Than 120 Additional Victims Seeking Representation from the Renowned Trial Attorney

Thomas J. Henry, Powerhouse Trial Attorney, Files Massive $2 Billion Lawsuit Following Astroworld Tragedy 282 Astroworld Victims Named as Plaintiffs in Lawsuit Filed by Thomas J. Henry Against Apple Music, Travis Scott, Aubrey Drake Graham, Live Nation, and NRG Stadium, with More Than 120 Additional Victims Seeking Representation from the Renowned Trial Attorney

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas trial attorney Thomas J. Henry, who is nationally recognized for his record-breaking verdicts and settlements, has filed a massive $2 billion lawsuit on behalf of victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy that left 10 people dead and hundreds more injured.

Thomas J. Henry files $2 Billion Lawsuit Following Astroworld Tragedy with 282 Astroworld Victims Named as Plaintiffs

The lawsuit seeks up to $2 billion damages from a long list of defendants, including Apple Music, Travis Scott, Aubrey Drake Graham, Live Nation, and NRG Stadium, and was filed on behalf of 282 victims who have hired Thomas J. Henry to represent them following the catastrophic event. Another 120 victims have contacted the firm seeking representation for their injuries and damages.

"The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk," said Thomas J. Henry. "My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again."

Thomas J. Henry continues to offer immediate case consultations to injured Astroworld victims.

Several national news outlets, including CNN, the Daily Mail, and Vanity Fair, have already sought out Thomas J. Henry's assessment of the Astroworld/Travis Scott tragedy, the failings that occurred during the event, and the litigation that will follow.

About Thomas J. Henry Law

Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC, is one of the nation's leading personal injury firms . Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again. Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have been the recipients of numerous awards and recognitions .

In 2021, Thomas J. Henry Law was named "Law Firm of the Year" by the American Institute of Legal Professionals.

In 2020, the firm was named one of the Best Places to Work by Glassdoor for the second consecutive year. It was the only law firm to secure the accolade. Firm founder Thomas J. Henry was named one of SA Scene Magazine's Best San Antonio Lawyers. Thomas J. Henry was also recognized in Texas Lawyer's (an ALM Company) Southwest Top Verdicts and Settlements of 2020 for securing the #1 Gross Negligence Verdict for the year.

In 2019, Thomas J. Henry Law was recognized as one of the nation's Premier Law Firms by Newsweek.com . That same year, Bloomberg Businessweek published a feature on Thomas J. Henry, highlighting his firm's "clear commitment to client satisfaction." Thomas J. Henry was also named the Best Attorney of San Antonio by the SA Current.

In 2018, Thomas J. Henry was named a Distinguished Lawyer by Lawyers of Distinction and was also recognized as one of the Best Personal Injury Attorneys in the nation by Newsweek.com. In 2017, Thomas J. Henry achieved one of the 10 largest verdicts recorded in Texas for the year (awarded to Thomas J. Henry by Texas Lawyer, an ALM company) as well as the #1 Texas Car Accident, Bus Accident, and Negligent Supervision Verdicts for the year (awarded to Thomas J. Henry by TopVerdict.com).

Other recent results include:

$1.25 Billion for Sexual Assault Resulting in Injury to a Minor

$54.75 Million for Pharmaceutical Defect

$50 Million for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death (Expenses: $1,126,381 | Attorney's Fees: $21,000,000 | Net to Client: $27,000,000 )

$35 Million for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death (Expenses: $100,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $12,750,000.00 | Net to Client: $22,150,000.00 )

$30.2 Million for an Accident Involving a Recalled Vehicle Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $39,576.15 | Attorney's Fees: $10,060,980.00 | Net to Client: $20,121,960.57 )

$12.7 Million for a Medical Malpractice Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $300.000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $2,000,000.00 | Net to Client: $10.4 Million Purchase of Lifetime Annuity)

$10.9 Million for Medical Malpractice Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $300,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $3,200,000.00 | Net to Client: $4,029,762.00 - Purchase of Lifetime Annuity)

$10 Million for a Company Vehicle Accident Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $125,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $4,250,000.00 | Net to Client: $5,625,000.00 )

In 2016, Forbes Magazine named Thomas J. Henry a "Texas Leader in Law," noting his ability to secure large financial awards, a positive reputation among professional peers, and a dedication to philanthropy at the local, national, and global levels.

Thomas J. Henry is also a lifetime member of both the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and of Rue Ratings' "Best Attorneys of America."

Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities.

The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.

Media Contact: Norah Lawlor

www.lawlormediagroup.com Tel: 212.967.6900

View original content:

SOURCE Thomas J. Henry Law