White Party Global Presents "White Party Palm Springs" The Return Of The Legendary Desert Music Festival! Come Experience The World's Largest And Hottest Gay Weekend With 3-Days Of Non-Stop Dance Parties!

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Party Global (WPG) announced the long-awaited return of White Party Palm Springs, the largest and most well-known gay dance music festival in the world, which will take the desert by storm April 29 – May 1, 2022.

WPG Logo 1

"It is an honor to continue White Party Palm Springs for my dear friend Jeffrey," says White Party Global Executive Producer Chris Diamond. "As we move forward with his vision of inclusion, diversity, and decadence, we are truly excited to once again showcase new dance music trends, global DJs, recording artists, state-of-the-art sound & visuals – and most importantly our returning guests… beautiful men from all over the world!"

Information on the host hotel, weekend pass pricing, and event details can be found at www.whitepartyglobal.com. (All tickets purchased pre-pandemic will be honored for Palm Springs White Party 2022 and 2023)

Thousands of revelers from around the world will one-again descend upon the desert community for non-stop action beginning with three (yes, count them, three!) pool parties at the Hilton Host Hotel

SOAKED! will feature poolside dancing, state of the art sound and video, hot go-go guys, and a sensational line-up of Global DJs including Orel Sabag (Israel), Isis (Mexico) and Bruno Knauer (Brazil), and Arno Diem (France).

Friday night, cruise into Rio's Jungles and Rainforests with DJs Liza Rodriguez (Brazil) and Dani Brasil (Brazil) for an epic throw-down to kick off WPG weekend. Non-stop Jungle themed entertainment will keep partygoers captivated throughout the night and into the wee hours for a cruise-fest filled night!

Saturday brings the weekend's most anticipated night as White Party Global celebrates 30+ years and moves forward into eternity with an "Eternal" themed White Party spectacle. This 6-hour superhero-themed party will feature jaw-dropping state-of-the-art staging, sound, lighting, and FX's that will leave you marveling over. And as always, YOU are the dance floor "STARS;" so come dressed as always in traditional white or even better, as your favorite inter-dimensional superhero character! Your superpowers this night knows no limits! DJ's driving White Party's main event are DJs Rick Braile (Brazil), Chris Turina (Chile), and Phil Romano (Italy).

On Sunday, it's time to converge under the beautiful desert sky for the world- famous T-Dance. "Big Top Circus" starts in the afternoon and continues into the night as the sun sets behind the spectacular mountains of Palm Spring. State-of- the-art sound, lighting, video, and all new surprises are in store for our guests at this year's Big Top Circus. Warm breezes and hot dancing bodies fill the outdoor dance floor with music by International DJs Ben Bakson (Germany) and Dan Slater (Australia). The night culminates with a climactic firework and video display in a tribute to the White Party Palm Spring's gay party impresario Jeffrey Sanker.

The weekend culminates in a high-energy closing party with "Afterlife" Sunday night. DJs Joe Gauthreaux (New Orleans) and Mauro Mozart (Brazil) will provide the night's beats that will leave you dancing into a new dimension.

Additional special guests will be unveiled within the coming months. To be kept up to date on the latest announcements and new musical guests, please visit www.whitepartyglobal.com and follow us on social via Instagram and Facebook.

This year, White Party Palm Springs is powered by Kettle One Vodka, Andrew Christian, and Wet Platinum.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:





DATE/TIME LOCATION/EVENT ATTENDANCE











April 29, 2022, Hilton Hotel

12pm – 6pm Outdoor Pool Area DJ Orel Sabag

"Soaked– Pool Party"













April 29, 2022, Convention Center

9pm – 4am "Jungle Cruisin" DJ Lisa Rodriguez



DJ Dani Brasil





April 30, 2022, (Sat) Hilton Hotel

11am -6pm Outdoor Pool Area DJ Isis

"Soaked Pool Party" DJ Bruno Knauer





April 30, 2022, PS Convention Center

9:30pm – 4am White Party DJ Rick Braile

"TheWhite Party - Eternal" DJ Chris Turina



DJ Phil Romano





May 1, 2022, Hilton Hotel

11am – 4pm Outdoor Pool Area DJ Arno Diem

"Soaked - Pool Party"







May 1, 2022, 1077 East Amado Road

3pm – 10pm Circus T Dance (field) DJ Ben Bakson

"Big Top Circus T-Dance" DJ Dan Slater





May 1, 2022, PS Convention Center

10pm – 4am Closing Party DJ Joe Gauthreaux

"After Life Closing Party" DJ Mauro Mozart

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Party Global