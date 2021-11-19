Crocs, Inc. to Present at Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced that it will present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11:15 am ET.

A live broadcast of the Company's presentation may be found on the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until March 2, 2022.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Category: Investors

Investor Contact:

Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-5053

clin@crocs.com

Media Contact:

Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-7885

mlayton@crocs.com

Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.