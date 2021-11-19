Penske Logistics Receives Supplier Award from Novelis

READING, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics was recently recognized with a North America Supplier award from Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling. As a leading provider of dedicated transportation to Novelis North America, Penske is an essential component of its closed-loop aluminum supply chain serving top automakers.

Penske logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing)

The Novelis North America Supplier award was given to Penske Logistics for demonstrating an outstanding performance in overall logistics while receiving the best score from Novelis' key carriers throughout North America in 2020. This is Penske's second time receiving the North America Supplier award, accepting its first in 2019.

"Delivering performance and innovation is guided by a deep sense of responsibility at Penske," explained Jeff Jackson, executive vice president of operations for Penske Logistics. "With Novelis, we are committed to providing quality, reliability and a true partnership which resonates through the North America Supplier award."

Penske's dedicated trucking operation utilizes Novelis' closed loop recycling system and shuttles aluminum coils from Oswego, New York, to automotive stamping plants in Michigan. The aluminum scrap from the stamping process is then transported back to Oswego to be recycled and formed into new coils. This process runs 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – with a loaded Penske truck heading out on the road every 40 minutes.

"We are inspired by the work and passion Novelis has for a circular economy and are grateful to partner with them and receive the North American Supplier award for the second time," said Marc Althen, president of Penske Logistics. "Leading our success is our dedicated team of safe, professional drivers and well-trained staff. I would like to send my appreciation to that team for their focus and commitment to the network's infrastructure and procedures."

Novelis joins technology and strength innovation in the automotive industry. Due to fuel efficiency requirements, light weighting demands and the evolving mobility ecosystem, automakers enlist Novelis aluminum for sustainable solutions that enable the next generation of vehicles.

"At Novelis, our purpose is shaping a sustainable world together, and our supplier award winners demonstrate that commitment every day," said Tom Boney, executive vice president and president, Novelis North America. "We congratulate Penske Logistics on this accomplishment and look forward to an even more successful partnership in the years to come."

Novelis selects suppliers across 10 award categories each year that support its 16 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada.

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $12.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit www.novelis.com.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Penske Logistics