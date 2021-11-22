HungryPanda Named to 2021 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HungryPanda, the leading food delivery platform emerging global takeaway market, is presented in the 2021 UK Technology Fast 50 by global business consultancy Deloitte for its rapid growth and innovative business models. Placing 16th in the ranking as the only food delivery platform in the list thanks to its 2,435 per cent growth over the past four years.

Launched in 1998, the UK Fast 50 award is all about growth. Celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship, the ranking recognises the country's fastest growing companies based on revenue growth and future potential. Now, the award has become one of the UK's foremost technology awards programmes.

Eric Liu, founder and the CEO of HungryPanda said, "We are delighted to be listed and recognised as a pioneer in the British technology fields by the award. As we can see that UK's technology continues to grow at a fast pace. More and more start-ups are seeking opportunities to establish, innovate and develop. We can see the potential of this entrepreneurship land."

Online food ordering and delivery technology has evolving rapidly over the years, allowing customers to order from a wide range of restaurants with convenience and speed. The pandemic has reshaped people's lifestyle and routine that also further promoted the development of the industry which allowed food delivery market to achieve twofold to as much as fourfold annual growth within the past two years and the trend is expected to continue rising with a prominent speed.

"Began from the UK, HungryPanda is now operating in ten countries with over 1.5 million registered users worldwide, making us the largest food delivery platform serving the vast overseas Chinese market. While ensuring our domination in the food delivery sector, we are also expanding our service to more scenarios in life including fresh food delivery and offline lifestyle services. The possibilities are endless, this is the way of the future."

Founded in 2017, HungryPanda is currently the largest overseas Chinese food delivery company. Started in Nottingham, the UK, it has expanded to more than 60 cities in 10 countries, including the UK, France, Italy, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

In 2021, HungryPanda launched its new business models, "Panda Fresh", a platform for Asian fresh food and grocery e-commerce, and "VouchersPanda", a platform to provide new discounted ordering method of online and offline lifestyle services for overseas Chinese.

The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK's foremost technology award programmes. Now in its 24th year, it is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest-growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over the last four years. The UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. Previous winners have come from across the UK, are both large and small, and included some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology, from IoT to biotech, digital media technology to life sciences, fintech to software and clean energy to telecommunications.

