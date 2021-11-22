Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to Receive Dickinson College's Rose-Walters Prize for Environmental Activism

CARLISLE, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickinson will present the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body for advancing and assessing knowledge on climate change and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, with The Sam Rose '58 and Julie Walters Prize at Dickinson College for Global Environmental Activism. The $100,000 prize is given annually to an individual or organization that makes a defining difference to advance responsible action on behalf of the planet, its resources and people. The college and the IPCC made the announcement Nov. 10 during the COP26 United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow. A delegation from the IPCC will accept the award at Dickinson's Commencement in May 2022.

The Rose-Walters Prize honors the IPCC's work producing and communicating scientific knowledge that is the foundation of informed and effective action on climate change. For decades, the IPCC's reports have informed and galvanized action by governments, businesses, nonprofits and activists to reduce climate change risks. UN Secretary General António Guterres called the IPCC's most recent report "a code red for humanity."

"The work of the IPCC aligns strongly with the mission and values of Dickinson, making the IPCC a truly exceptional choice for the Rose-Walters Prize," said Dickinson interim President John E. Jones III.

"The prize also celebrates the efforts of the thousands of scientists from many parts of the world, with deep and diverse expertise, who volunteer their time reviewing, interpreting, assessing and synthesizing the continually growing research on climate change to produce the science assessment reports of the IPCC," said Neil Leary, director of Dickinson's Center for Sustainability Education and former member of the IPCC editorial board.

Dickinson and the IPCC will plan a joint symposium in October of 2022, featuring presentations and dialogues among IPCC and other scientists, policy makers, business leaders, activists and Dickinson students and faculty.

The IPCC plans to use the prize money to further fund the IPCC Scholarship Programme, which provides scholarships for Ph.D. students from developing countries to conduct research that advances understanding of climate change risks and response strategies.

