BoostUp Leads in Pace of Innovation -- Outpaces the Competition in Sales Forecasting.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BoostUp.ai, the most customizable Revenue Operations and Intelligence (RO&I) platform was recently recognized in The Forrester® Now Tech RO&I Report and 2021 Gartner® Market Guide, while consistently being recognized by G2 as a high performer in Revenue Operations as well as a momentum leader .

Innovation is core to BoostUp's success and significant new product updates have been released to support the needs of mid-market and enterprise customers. "Every organization has unique sales processes and forecast needs," says Sharad Verma, CEO, and Co-Founder. "Today's teams require a platform that gives them the control and level of self-configuration needed to adjust quickly as their business evolves. BoostUp prides itself on being the most comprehensive RO&I vendor and on our pace of innovation."

Manager Deal Override : Leaders can quickly review their teams' forecast submissions and make separate calls at deal level, amount level and overall quarter level for each team member and roll up those numbers separately

Opportunity Splits: View opportunities, forecast rollups, and submit forecasts based on opportunity splits for improved data accuracy.

Multiple Forecast Categories : Forecast on any number of forecast categories, such as best-case, commit, likely and many other custom categories.

MEDDPICC/Custom Sales Process : Supports multiple sales processes stored in any standard or custom object, with inline updates, scoring, last updated and pull reports on deals that score low on sales process compliance. Update all fields directly in BoostUp with real-time SFDC sync.

Self-Serve Customization & Configuration: Directly make updates and adjustments in forecasting metrics and roll-up configuration settings without the need for time-consuming and costly professional services.

BoostUp Mobile App: Review deal dashboard, manage and update deals, submit forecasts and capture the next steps while on the go. (coming soon)

"I evaluated forecasting vendors at two different companies (Degreed and Balto), and each time, BoostUp was chosen unanimously as the vendor of choice, across Sales and Operations. We've partnered with them as they clearly are the market leader in innovation, always pushing out significant updates every two weeks. No other vendor in this space comes close to that. On top of that, BoostUp treats each customer as a strategic partner, and they have given us control of how we forecast with their self-serve configuration module." - Branden Baldwin, Director of Revenue Operations, Balto

About BoostUp

BoostUp , the most customizable Revenue Operations and Intelligence Platform, is your co-pilot for predictable revenue, 95% or greater forecast accuracy, unified data across all your systems, and actionable risk insights for your pipeline, opportunities, accounts, and renewals. Leading companies, including TripActions, Degreed, Branch, Lucid, and Sisense, trust BoostUp.ai to drive predictable revenue and growth.

