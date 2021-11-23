InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Use a Phone Flashlight/Video Camera (LCC-5168)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to utilize your cell phone flashlight or video camera while working," said an inventor, from Thorndale, Pa., "so I invented the HANDS-FREE LIGHT/CAMERA HEADSET. My design allows users to concentrate on work tasks and it ensures that both hands are free."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent pending invention provides a hands-free way to utilize a phone flashlight and/or video camera. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold the phone in the hand. As a result, it could enhance safety and efficiency and it could help to prevent accidental drops and damage. The invention features a functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers, contractors, plumbers, electricians, homeowners, do-it-yourselfers, bicycle/motorcycle riders, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5168, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp