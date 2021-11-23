Stündenglass Announces The Launch Of The Kompact

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stündenglass , makers of the world's first gravity powered, contactless water hookah and infuser, introduces a new sensation with an elevated, convenient and accessible innovation - the Kompact. It features the same patented 360 degree gravity system, dynamic design, and engaging user experience as the original, now available in a more portable size. The Stündenglass Kompact launches November 23rd online at stundenglass.com.

"I'm proud to be able to present this evolution of Stündenglass. Packed with all of the features you love about the original, in a Kompact version. I see this moving with you," says Chris Folkerts, CEO of Stündenglass.

Stündenglass launched in 2018 and went viral when Seth Rogen shared a video of his experience of the hookah on social media. In 2020, Grenco Science bought the fledgling company, updating the aesthetic and making it available to an exploding fan base including Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg and Demi Lovato among others. Built for enthusiasts who want the same Stündenglass experience without the scale, the Stündenglass Kompact does not compromise. Smaller in stature, it saves space while offering more control over consumption. The Stündenglass Kompact harnesses the power of gravity to propel smoke using kinetic energy and deliver an immersive and powerful contactless experience. Engineered with precision machined hardware, it holds two borosilicate glass globes for gravitationally delivered water filtration: flipping the device pulls water through the two way aluminum steel upstem and pushes smoke out. Just as impactful as the original, it comes pre-assembled in a durable, convenient carrying case and is designed for consumers on the go.

Contactless smoke delivery system

Percolated water filtration

Precision machined hardware

Interchangeable mouthpieces

Removable glass globes

Multi-use compatibility: compatible with all 14mm adaptors

Magnetic and modular snap-together parts

Versatile design for multiple use with hookah, flower, oil accessories

Durable carrying case for travel

Marrying form and function, the Stündenglass Kompact comes pre-assembled in a portable travel case. A patented design backed by an extended 10-year warranty*, the Stündenglass Kompact nretails for $599.95 and is available to purchase via Sezzle with 4 Interest Free payments beginning mid-November at stundenglass.com.

Forward thinking functionality, precision craftsmanship and a transformative design aesthetic establish Stündenglass as the defining smoking culture piece. The patented 360 degree system is the first-of-its-kind gravity hookah water pipe revolutionizing consumption through design and physics - leading the industry forward with an immersive experience. Established in 2012 by Tracey Huston, a self taught inventor, Stündenglass provides the most powerful and efficient smoke filtration experience without a battery or motor, using simply pure fluid physics. Visit https://stundenglass.com/

