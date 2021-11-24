Solectrac to be Honored with the WINnovation Award at WIN Expo 2021 - WIN Expo takes place Dec. 2, 2021 in Santa Rosa, California, where vintners and wine professionals from around the country will share and discover industry insights and innovations.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy consumption, today announced that its subsidiary Solectrac will be honored with the WINnovation Award at this year's WIN Expo . The expo will take place at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, California on Thursday, Dec. 2, bringing together wine industry leaders from around the country to share ideas, information, and predictions to better prepare for the coming year.

Solectrac e70N

The WINnovation award is the top honor by Wine Industry Network (WIN) and is only given to five winners each year. Solectrac is being honored for the groundbreaking technology in its e70N electric tractor, which is specially designed for vineyard operations that require navigating through narrow rows of vines and is a real-life example of AgTech innovation at work in the world today.

"We were impressed by Solectrac's persistent commitment to sustainability and their expert design of an electric tractor that fits winegrowers' needs - both between the vines and in their efforts to become more sustainable," says Kim Badenfort, Editor Wine Industry Advisor.

The 70-HP equivalent e70N electric tractor can operationally replace a similar-sized diesel tractor, eliminating the pollution and noise while offering instant torque. The electric motor has only one moving part vs. the roughly 300 in a diesel engine which reduces maintenance needs. Electric tractors can lead to substantial improvements to workers' health by eliminating harmful emissions that can cause respiratory illness and reducing deafening noise that can contribute to hearing loss. Solectrac electric tractors are assembled in Santa Rosa and the company is B Corp certified.

"We are honored that Wine Industry Network recognizes the innovation being made by the team at Solectrac as we work to help more wineries make the transition to electric machinery and reduce their carbon footprint," said Mani Iyer, CEO of Solectrac. "Being that we are local to Santa Rosa, we are excited that vintners from around the country will be gathering in our backyard at WIN Expo, where we can demonstrate that Solectrac tractors are truly the future of regenerative viticulture."

At WIN Expo, attendees will get an opportunity to see the technology firsthand and learn more about how they can implement zero-emission machinery on their vineyards.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and offer shareholders the opportunity to participate in high-potential growth industries.

