Matillion Announces Inaugural Emerald Award Winners, Celebrating Enterprise Data Innovation

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion , the leading enterprise cloud data integration platform, today announced the winners of its inaugural Emerald Awards, an honor that highlights the visionary work of global data professionals. Matillion recognized enterprises in three categories with Novartis receiving the Data Innovation Award, TUI being recognized as this year's World-Class Data Team, and Cisco Meraki taking home the Business Impact Award.

As enterprises face growing volumes of complex data, data migration and maintenance tasks can hold organizations back from deriving truly actionable insights and launching innovative AI and ML initiatives. With the support of Matillion's cloud-native, low-code/no-code data integration solutions, this year's honorees were able to overcome common data challenges to make data useful across their organization.

"It's incredibly gratifying to see how enterprises across the globe are leveraging Matillion solutions to power transformative data initiatives," said Ciaran Dynes, Chief Product Officer, Matillion. "Our inaugural class of Emerald Award recipients represent what it means to innovate with data–an imperative in today's marketplace–and achieve real business value. Companies like Novartis and Cisco Meraki are setting the standard when it comes to changing the way we work with data. We're thrilled to share in and celebrate their success."

The 2021 Emerald Award winners are:

Novartis, with their flexible, metadata-driven approach to data routines that significantly reduces time to value

TUI Group, which leverages Matillion ETL's latest technology, including Universal Connectivity and Sync Back, to see a more complete picture of customers and improve personalization

Cisco Meraki, which was able to prove a 46x ROI for their campaigns across five quarters and show true business impact to their parent company

Runners-up are:

Muddy Boots Software/TELUS (Data Innovation)

Pacific Life (World-Class Data Team)

InnovaFeed (Business Impact)

Matillion will recognize winners at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. To learn more about this year's honorees, visit https://www.matillion.com/matillion-emerald-awards/ .

