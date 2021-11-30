Animal Medical Center Announces $25 Million Gift from Stephen and Christine Schwarzman Largest Ever Gift to an Animal Hospital Propels 'Gift of Love' Capital Campaign Towards $100 Million Goal

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Animal Medical Center (AMC), the world's largest non-profit animal hospital, today announced a $25 million gift from Stephen and Christine Schwarzman that will support the 37,000 square foot expansion and renovation of the hospital. With the Schwarzman's unprecedented donation to both AMC and the field of veterinary care, AMC's 'Gift of Love' campaign has reached $85 million of its $100 million goal.

The Stephen and Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center

"Animal Medical Center is a world-class institution and a center of excellence in the veterinary field," said Stephen and Christine Schwarzman. "We're pleased to support this transformative project which will expand the exceptional care available to the New York community and allow AMC to continue innovating for the benefit of all in veterinary medicine."

"We are deeply grateful to Stephen and Christine Schwarzman for their vision, and for their extraordinary generosity," said Kathryn Coyne, President and Chief Executive Officer at AMC. "This game-changing gift will position AMC to meet the increased demand for service, secure new opportunities for research partnerships in human medicine, and to expand educational programming for the veterinary community, well into the future."

The 'Gift of Love' Capital Campaign will create 11,000 square feet of new space and renovate 26,000 SF of existing space to create room for new and expanded services and increased patient demand. Other major support for the campaign includes $5 million gifts from Elaine Langone, Katharine Rayner, Emilia Saint-Amand Krimendahl, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, Chris and Bruce Crawford, as well as donations from hundreds across New York City and beyond.

Over the last decade, AMC's caseload has increased by over 50 percent. Built in 1960, the renovated hospital will feature:

new state-of-the-art operating rooms

an expanded emergency room, intensive care unit, and special care unit

a new outdoor dog run and park

a renovated first-floor lobby

a new education and conference center

The project is currently underway with expected completion in 2024. In recognition of the gift, the hospital will be renamed the Stephen and Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center.

The Animal Medical Center, an iconic New York City institution, is the world's largest and most comprehensive non-profit animal hospital. Founded in 1910 as a temporary clinic to help animals whose owners could not afford medical care, today AMC's over 120 veterinarians work collaboratively across more than 20 specialties and services to treat 60,000 patient visits each year. The hospital maintains the only level one trauma center in the NYC area, and has provided advanced medical training to more veterinarians than any other animal hospital. AMC remains committed to its founding mission of providing care to animals in need through over $4 million in charitable care donated annually.

About Animal Medical Center

The Animal Medical Center (AMC) is the world's largest non-profit animal hospital with 100+ veterinarians providing the highest quality medical care across more than 20 specialties and services, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our mission to provide the best in care, research, and education has been the foundation of our work for over a century. Learn more at: www.amcny.org/giftoflove.

Contact:

Barbara Ross

845-659-9810

bross@rosspr.com

Christine and Stephen Schwarzman

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Animal Medical Center-NYC