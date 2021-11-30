Cipia Named as a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its Cipia-FS10 device. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022 , the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

Cipia-FS10 is a video telematics and driver monitoring device designed for fleets. The system utilizes Cipia's AI and computer vision-based driver monitoring system (DMS) to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, identity and dangerous actions (such as holding a cellphone while driving). Cipia-FS10 provides real-time life saving alerts to the driver, as well as tailored alerts to fleet management.

Further unique features contributing to this prestigious nomination are the insights that it provides to fleet management. Cipia-FS10 identifies events that may require intervention in real-time and assists in building statistics for smarter and more efficient fleet management. The device provides high-level FMS, driver ID, workforce management enhancement, and driver scoring information.

"We're very proud to be named an honoree at this year's CES Innovations Awards," said David Tolub, CEO of Cipia. "We are strongly committed to improving road safety, and the Cipia-FS10 device is a major step towards ensuring improved driver awareness and better driving practices in fleets around the world."

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Cipia will be exhibiting at CES (Jan. 5-8, 2022) at Booth #4551. To schedule a meeting at the CES trade show 2022, email: ces@cipia.com

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Cipia-FS10 - a driver monitoring and video telematics device for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stands behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology. Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility.

