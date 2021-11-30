The Crop Trust & CIP Announce New Disease-Proof Potato

BONN, Germany, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crop Trust and the International Potato Center (CIP) are announcing the release of a new disease-resistant potato called CIP-Matilde. The new potato's resistance to disease will help to counteract the threat of climate change and global warming to conventional potatoes, ensuring this vital food crop remains a staple for future generations. The potato is the third most important food crop in the world, with hundreds of millions of farmers and consumers depending on it worldwide.

The new potato was developed by farmers, breeders, and scientists in Peru by identifying wild potatoes with resistance to disease and incorporating this resistance into cultivated varieties, a process known as pre-breeding.The outcome is a tasty tuber suitable for regular consumption that also withstands late blight, an aggressive disease that can destroy a potato crop in a matter of weeks. Late blight, which is becoming increasingly common due to global warming, poses a serious threat to existing potato crops. The new potato, which has been in development since 2010, should ensure that edible potatoes remain available to humankind in the long-term. At present, late blight costs potato farmers up to USD 10 billion every year.

"Late blight can destroy everything. It can leave you without enough to eat, to sell, not even enough to use for seed," said Rolando Papuico, a potato farmer from the Huancayo province, where the CIP-Matilde variety was developed. "I recommend Matilde to other farmers because it produces a lot, the potatoes taste good, boiled, mashed, fried, in soup, and late blight doesn't affect it the way it does other varieties. I'm thankful to have this new variety because now I don't have to invest so much in agrochemicals."

CIP-Matilde was developed by the International Potato Center (CIP) with the support of the Crop Trust through its Crop Wild Relatives Project, a 11-year initiative to help agriculture adapt to climate change. The Crop Trust is an international organization based in Bonn, Germany working to safeguard crop diversity for future generations. It supports genebanks, including the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, and pre-breeding efforts around the world. CIP is a globally-focused CGIAR research-for-development organization based in Lima, Peru, that aims to deliver innovative science-based solutions to improve access to nutritious food, strengthen food systems, and drive inclusive growth.

For interview requests and media inquiries, please contact:

Dominic Walker

ABCD Agency

dominic@abcd.agency

Tel: +49 176 3634 7484

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Crop Trust