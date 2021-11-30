Faculty Brightens PUMA's 5th Avenue With Dazzling Limited-time Holiday Light Installation "The Spark" "The Spark" Transforms The Power of Inspiration and Creativity Into A Visual, Light-Filled Journey at PUMA NYC Flagship Store.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sports company PUMA and spatial storytelling agency Faculty today launched "The Spark", an interactive holiday light installation housed at PUMA's NYC Flagship 5th Avenue location in Manhattan. Running through January 2, 2022, the experience is anchored by a hero display that greets customers upon entry, rewarding curious shoppers with an opportunity to play with a responsive light display that shifts in color to match and amplify select PUMA products. The central PUMA Cat logo serves as the nexus of this network of beautiful, expressive light pathways, guiding customers through the store with a celebratory journey of light.

After nearly two years of predominantly digital consumer touchpoints, PUMA is reinvesting in the in-store experience. Their partnership with Faculty—known for their interactive retail activations and immersive brand storytelling—brings this intention to life through an unconventional installation: exploring the space beyond traditional holiday designs and motifs. "The Spark" champions that lightbulb-moment of inspiration instead of centering a specific holiday.

Specializing in creating bespoke experiences through seamless integration of narrative, tech and content, Faculty married the digital and visceral to develop "The Spark" in-store experience. To capture New York City's spirit of inspiration and creativity, Faculty brought in artist Jason Krugman, known for contemporary light sculpture, under the direction of Faculty Creative Director Kevi Louis-Johnson. AR creative studio Zappar assisted with the installation's interactive AV integration.

"This was a dream design brief for me, leveraging the power of color and light to transform a space to celebrate the holiday season," said Louis-Johnson. "A shift in the color or intensity of lighting can be as mood altering as a new song on a playlist, so our goal was to infuse the space with a new energy that evolves over time."

"The Spark" can be experienced at the PUMA NYC Flagship Store located at 609 5th Ave, New York, NY 10017.

About Faculty

Faculty is a certified women-owned spatial storytelling agency that designs bespoke experiences for brands through the seamless integration of strategy, design, technology, and content. Faculty was launched in 2012 by co-founders Nasya Kamrat, Joshua Balgos and Aaron Wolfe, who create innovative experiential marketing projects with a human-centric approach bridging the gap between physical and digital experiences.

Contact: facultyny@rebelliouspr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Faculty