Moore Kuehn Encourages KOR, DISCA, FTSI, and ARYD Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: KOR)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding AngloGold Ashanti's acquisition of Corvus Gold. Upon completion of the merger, Corvus shareholders will receive C$4.10 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Corvus's board oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding AT&T's acquisition of Discovery. Upon completion of the merger, Discovery shareholder will receive stock representing 29% of the combined company.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding ProFrac's acquisition of FTS, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Upon completion of the merger, FTS shareholders will receive $26.52 in cash per share.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ: ARYD)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Amicus Therapeutics' acquisition of ARYA IV. Upon completion of the merger, ARYA IV shareholders will only own 24% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

