SEI to Host Eighth Annual SEI Women's Network Leadership Summit

OAKS, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced it will be hosting its eighth annual SEI Women's Network Leadership Summit on Dec. 8-9, 2021. Open to the public globally, the two-day virtual event brings together industry experts and community leaders for sessions that help attendees grow personally and make an impact professionally.

Since 2014, the SEI Women's Network Leadership Summit has been a venue for powerful dialogue on building essential leadership skills, advocating for the advancement of women in the workplace, and overcoming challenges our colleagues and community face. SEI is thrilled to welcome over 30 inspiring speakers this year to lead impactful discussions designed to inspire the global community to come together to propel a fearless and more equitable future.

The 2021 SEI Women's Network Leadership Summit will feature distinguished keynote speakers, including:

Erika James , Ph.D. – Dean of The Wharton School

Brad Johnson , Ph.D. and David Smith , Ph.D. - Co-authors of "The Good Guys: How Men Can Be Better Allies for Women in the Workplace"

Gunjun Kedia – Vice Chair of U.S. Bank Wealth Management and Investment Services

Karin Raguin – Vice President of Talent Management & Corporate Responsibility, LVMH

In addition to the keynote sessions, the event will feature breakouts, "TED"-style talks and fireside chats. Session topics include the rise of ESG and gender lens investing, building a personal brand, motherhood in the asset management industry, the importance of mental health, and more.

