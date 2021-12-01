How Automated, Objective Density Measures Impact Risk Assessment: Research Highlights from RSNA 2021 Volpara Health AI-powered breast software for optimizing breast density, risk assessment and positioning highlighted at this year's conference

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated, objective breast density measures in risk assessment and tumor characteristic prediction was an important topic for Volpara Health at the 2021 Annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Meeting. A total of 11 abstracts highlighted the use of Volpara software in this regard, as well as in studies related to mammography positioning, deep learning models, and optimizing breast cancer screening

Two studies by Stamatia Destounis, MD and colleagues investigated the association of automated mammographic density (MD) and breast tumor characteristics (TCs). In the paper "Breast Density Associations with Tumor Characteristics Among Screen-detected and Interval Breast Cancers Diagnosed in a US Screening Setting," MD was assessed by both BI-RADS® and Volpara software for a population of 318 screen-detected breast cancers and 100 interval cancers. Volpara software measured volumetric breast density (VBD) as well as providing a Volpara Density Grade (VDG). The findings showed that both VBD and VDG had stronger associations with TCs than BI-RADS. This indicates that using volumetric MD measures could help triage women with dense breasts to supplemental screening, potentially reducing the impact of MD and TCs associated with poorer outcomes.

The second study from Destounis et al., "Volumetric Breast Density is a Strong Predictor of Breast Tumor Size in a US Screening Population," found that women with VDG 4 breasts had 3.8 times the risk of being diagnosed with tumor sizes greater than 2 cm compared to women with VDG 1 and 2 combined. Compared to non-dense patients, BI-RADS 4 was not significantly associated with tumor size.

In the study, "Impact On Risk Categorization With Inclusion Of Mammographic Density In The Tyrer-Cuzick Model", Dr Destounis and colleagues retrospectively re-calculated the Tyrer-Cuzick version 7 risk scores of 59,257 patients using version 8 of the Tyrer-Cuzick model. Using Volpara's VBD as the density input resulted in 11.4% of patients being considered high risk, compared to only 6.9% of patients when using BI-RADS as the density input, showing the potential value of volumetric density in identifying high-risk women who may benefit from supplemental screening.

On the topic of mammography quality and positioning, the study "Association Of Automated Breast Positioning Assessment with Technical Repeats and Recalls in the Nationalized U.K. Screening Program," presented the association between mammogram images repeated due to inadequate positioning and automated PGMI scoring for breast positioning. PGMI stands for Perfect, Good, Moderate, Inadequate—indicating the quality of the mammogram based on the presence or absence of certain key positioning metrics. The study found that automated breast positioning assessment showed significant differences in PGMI scores between the accepted exams, technical repeats, and technical recalls, where the set of images reviewed included 1,340 accepted exams, 2,134 technical repeats, and 144 technical recalls. With these results in mind, automated image quality assessment algorithms can provide objective and timely feedback, with the potential to reduce technical recalls and help facilities continually improve image quality to meet MQSA standards.

