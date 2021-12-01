Life Time Digital Expands with Launch of Virtual Weight Loss Programs this Holiday Season

New and popular programs, like Holiday Hustle and D.TOX, are now conveniently available anytime

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time") (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier omnichannel lifestyle brand, is continuing to expand its digital offerings with its most popular and all-new weight loss and healthy living programs on Life Time Digital. These programs may be accessed and used both inside the Company's more than 150 athletic resorts or anywhere and anytime that fits members' needs.

The new programming includes Life Time’s new Holiday Hustle, a digital program designed to help people maintain healthy workout and nutrition habits despite the obstacles of the holiday season.

The new programming includes Life Time's new Holiday Hustle, a digital program designed to help people maintain healthy workout and nutrition habits despite the obstacles of the holiday season. Digital weight loss programs that provide structure and accountability will be in high demand with the holidays and New Year on the horizon: At a time when 42% of U.S. adults said they gained weight as a result of the pandemic earlier this year with the average weight gain being an average of 29 pounds, according to the American Psychological Association.

Each Life Time Weight Loss program provides daily support, resources and motivation for anyone looking to jumpstart their wellness goals and live a healthier life. They are expertly designed by Life Time's team of registered dietitians and certified personal trainers. Programs now included in Life Time Digital include:

The Holiday Hustle ( new ): Learn a healthier way to eat, drink and be merry with recipes, workouts and tips that will help you stay on track during the holidays.

60day to 5K ( new ): For 8-weeks, you'll learn smarter ways to fuel your body, train and recover so that you're not only prepared to compete on race day — you'll be able to celebrate when you successfully cross that finish line.

Sugar Fix ( new ): This 10-day post-holiday, post-vacation reset is a great way to get back on track anytime your sweet tooth gains the upper hand.

Fit + Focused ( new ): If you're working out but not getting results, this program will challenge you, and change you, with workouts that push your limits.

60day: Transform your body from head to toe with exercise, nutrition and lifestyle changes that will become a habit by the time the program ends

D.TOX: A complete nutrition reboot, this program helps pinpoint food sensitivities by guiding you through an elimination diet step by step

Lean + Tone: Lose inches around your waist, hips and thighs with this strength-training routine, which can extend indefinitely for a longer program

"What sets Life Time apart in the weight loss space is our nearly 30-year proven track record of helping millions of people successfully achieve their goals. Because our 360-degree approach addresses the full spectrum of nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress and mindset habits, we help people create sustainable change, " Amber McMillan, Life Time's Vice President of Fitness and Weight Loss says. "With Life Time Digital, we have the opportunity to positively impact millions of additional people with our programming and omnichannel wellness approach."

Life Time Digital also offers targeted virtual training and weight loss programs created by certified personal trainers, on-demand and livestreamed classes in every mobility of exercise, meditation programs, curated health and wellness content and access to Apple Fitness+.

For more information on Life Time's Digital membership, including virtual weight loss and training programs, visit lifetime.life/digital.

About Life Time®

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives.

