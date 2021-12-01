Lindsey Graham, the Patriot Barbie, Announces Release of first tell-all book, "TARGETED"

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsey Graham, aka the Patriot Barbie, tells-all in her newly released book, "Targeted: One Mom's fight for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." The shocking story chronicles the real-life events that ultimately led Graham to her true calling, what occurred behind the scenes during the re-opening of Glamour Salon, and how God's plan inspired a nation and redefined Graham's life.

"What I did was nothing special, but the work God did through me during this time has been my road to peace," notes Graham, a mother of three young children.

The entire country watched as Graham's story played out in national headlines but few know the facts. As one of the first Americans to defy lockdowns, Graham never broke the law; instead, she was found guilty of shattering the illusion of regressive leftist, neo-fascist control. For the crime of exposing Oregon Governor Kate Brown's lack of authority, Graham was publicly isolated and targeted by every available means at Brown's disposal, including the use of Child Protective Services to coerce Graham's silence and compliance. Graham's salon was targeted by ANTIFA, her finances were targeted by Oregon OSHA and the City of Salem, and her character was targeted by cancel culture, the leftist mob. Governor Brown's actions resulted in the loss of more than $6 million in state revenue, damage to Graham's livelihood and income, and the subsequent rise of "Patriot Barbie."

Graham shares what it took to dig deep, lean into her faith and trade in the labels of this hateful world—emerging as a victorious leader for women's rights and human rights by standing upon her true identity in Christ.

With God's strength, I was able to withstand the trial of being persecuted and targeted because I finally understand that I am NOT who the world says I am, but who God says I am. Every hurt throughout my life bubbled up and accumulated into a release from the judgement of this world; God freed me. No longer a victim or a slave to the world's perception, God gave me the gift of loving those who persecute me and allowing Him to bless my life. With the power of prayer and obedience, I feel called to combat this very real spiritual battle our country is facing. My hope is to share this life-changing gift and empower others as they read my testimony in 'Targeted.'"

Graham is selling autographed copies of her new book on www.patriotbarbie.com. She kicks off her book announcement with a new radio talk show, the "She's So Right Show," on 960 AM The Patriot and all podcast platforms. She is also on a national speaking tour. For interviews, quotes or to schedule a book tour, contact Graham at lindseygrahampress@gmail.com.

