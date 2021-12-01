Nitches Completes Two Year PCAOB Audit and Announces Its New Technology and Tracking System To Help Combat Brand Merchandise Counterfeiting

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc. (OTC Pink: NICH) (the "Company") a diversified company that specializes in creating merchandise, manufacturing high end luxury brands, goods and collectibles for influencers and celebrities, today announced the completion of its two year audits by a PCAOB auditing firm.

The Company engaged this PCAOB Auditing firm to perform a two year audit and Nitches is happy to announce it is finally completed and can be viewed at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NICH/disclosure.

Nitches CEO Mr. John Morgan stated, "I'm excited to say that Nitches now has finished and completed its two year audits by a PCAOB auditing firm. The is a great step forward in transparency and an added value to the Company and its shareholders. Our goal is to ultimately uplift and move to a higher exchange and become fully reporting at a later date."

Furthermore, Nitches is working with its web development team to unveil its new authentication and tracking system for its unique merchandise collection runs. The new systems are slated to help protect Nitches and its clients intellectual property by authentication and registration system of each collection. These implementations will help assist us in combating possible counterfeiting efforts by people that try to copy the collections of our celebrities and influencers.

Nitches would like to say, "It is efforts in advancing technology like this that will likely make the consumers feel great about having the real deal from the celebrities and influencers. Celebrity and Influencer brands are becoming more respected by the day and its Nitches forward thinking that will look to empower these business minds in taking control of their brands future."

About Nitches Inc: Nitches is a diversified company that specializes in creating merchandise, manufacturing high end luxury brands, goods and collectibles for influencers and celebrities. Nitches is focused on sports clothing, athleisure brands, sustainable products and technology. We are also taking tremendous steps to protect Nitches and our clients intellectual property by innovating technology to help prevent counterfeiting.

In addition to the merchandise and manufacturing, Nitches is partnering with brands that are innovating outside of the box. Our business model is anchored in a long-term vision that builds on the heritage of our brands and stimulates creativity and excellence. Nitches empowers brands, celebrities and influencers with customized merchandise to increase their bottom line from their notoriety and social fame in this social age.

Forward Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View original content:

SOURCE Nitches