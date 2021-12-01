Summit Carbon Solutions Announces Significant Carbon Storage Project Milestones

AMES, Iowa, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Carbon Solutions is pleased to announce it has commenced drilling multiple stratigraphic test wells, a key milestone in its development of the world's largest carbon capture and storage project. The test wells and Summit's permanent geologic storage sites are in North Dakota, where Summit has formed relationships with local landowners and is now collecting data to guide the safe, permanent storage of carbon dioxide in deep subsurface formations.

Summit will capture over 10 million tons per year of carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol plants and other industrial facilities and selected North Dakota as the storage destination due to the state's abundant geologic storage capacity and its well-established carbon management regulatory framework.

The sites Summit is developing will comprise the largest carbon storage hub in the world, with an estimated aggregate potential to store one billion tons of carbon dioxide safely and permanently. The majority of the pore space necessary to develop this hub has been secured through long term leases with landowners.

"Summit Carbon Solutions and this project will be transformative for the carbon capture, ethanol, and agriculture industries, and for my home state of North Dakota," said Wade Boeshans, Executive Vice President, who is leading Summit's storage site development. "Our team is making rapid progress on pore space acquisition and data collection, and we look forward to submitting storage facility permit applications."

Summit engaged Neset Consulting as the general drilling contractor and the University of North Dakota's Energy and Environmental Research Center (EERC) to manage and provide technical oversight of the data collection and interpretation.

In addition to drilling stratigraphic test wells, Summit has received state and local permits to collect 3D seismic data on approximately 200 square miles of land in western North Dakota. The company has contracted with Paragon Geophysical Services to complete the seismic tests and will use the resulting data to create a 3D model that will provide the basis for simulation, design, and permitting of CO 2 storage facilities in the area.

Summit Carbon Solutions seeks to lower greenhouse gas emissions by connecting industrial facilities via strategic infrastructure to store carbon dioxide safely and permanently in the Midwestern United States. For more information, visit: www.summitcarbonsolutions.com

