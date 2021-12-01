XNK Therapeutics to present at ABGSC Private Companies Seminar on December 6

Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB's CEO, Johan Liwing, will present at the ABGSC Private Companies event on December 6. The presentation starts at 09:30CET and will be livestreamed via https://www.introduce.se.

The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on XNK's website www.xnktherapeutics.com shortly thereafter.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics
Tel: +46 706 70 36 75
E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/r/xnk-therapeutics-to-present-at-abgsc-private-companies-seminar-on-december-6,c3463308

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16693/3463308/1503516.pdf

XNK Therapeutics to present at ABGSC Private Companies Seminar on December 6

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xnk-therapeutics-to-present-at-abgsc-private-companies-seminar-on-december-6-301434751.html

SOURCE XNK Therapeutics AB

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.