Aspen Dental Management Rebrands as TAG - The Aspen Group

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental Management, Inc. today announced the rebranding of its parent company as TAG – The Aspen Group. The new positioning better represents the company's rapid expansion beyond the dental industry, into a variety of healthcare businesses – including general dentistry, dental implants, urgent care, and medical aesthetics.

"We're setting out to achieve one simple goal: to bring better healthcare to more people."

"When we launched Aspen Dental more than 20 years ago, we set out to break down the barriers that made it hard for people to keep up with their dental health," said Bob Fontana, founder, chairman and CEO of TAG. "Our aim has always been to provide better access, affordability, and transparency, and we knew the key to better patient care started with a human-centered approach. As we expand our business and grow our brand, we're setting out to achieve one simple goal: to bring better healthcare to more people."

EXPANDING HUMAN-CENTERED HEALTHCARE

Aspen Dental has led the way in the consumerization of healthcare – by listening to what patients and doctors need, bringing better healthcare to more people, and developing a provider model that supports doctors and their practices, so they can focus on providing the best possible care and experience to patients. The company is now leveraging that same approach in adjacent healthcare businesses.

"As we grow the business, we are focused on building a patient journey that is different than the typical healthcare experience, and more aligned with customer service driven industries," said Fontana. "We believe we can fundamentally change the way patients view healthcare – by alleviating fear and anxiety, and by treating them the way the most successful customer-focused companies would treat their customers."

In addition to building the business by expanding into additional healthcare categories, TAG launched its first branded consumer product – Motto – in 2021. Motto is a clear aligner product that is currently available in select Aspen Dental locations nationwide. Motto clear aligners offer doctor-directed care at a cost that is roughly the same as mail-in clear aligners and a fraction of the cost of other doctor-directed clear aligner products.

EXPANDING CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

In October 2021, TAG opened a new 200,000 square foot headquarters in Chicago's West Loop at 800 W. Fulton Market. The new state-of-the-art office building supports team collaboration, strategy optimization, and professional education for the thousands of healthcare professionals in the TAG network.

"Our new headquarters is a great place for people to gather," said Fontana. "Part of what makes The Aspen Group unique is the comradery. We wanted to build a space that supports collaboration – to provide our growing team and the thousands of doctors and healthcare professionals who we support with an incredible space to come together. Our new headquarters was built with that in mind – in the heart of one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Chicago. The space pays homage to the history of our company – with three floors dedicated to a state-of-the art dental training center – while also reflecting the new brand, and the modern evolution of the company."

In 1998, Aspen Dental was founded by Bob Fontana in New York

In 2016, TAG acquired WellNow, one of the fastest growing urgent care providers in the U.S.

In 2020, TAG acquired ClearChoice, the only pure-play national network of dental providers that provides same-day dental implants

In 2020, TAG acquired Rejuv, one of the largest single practice medical aesthetics businesses in the country – and relaunched it as Chapter

COMPANY STATISTICS

Across its four businesses, TAG now supports more than 1,100 locations in 45 states nationwide

TAG supports more than 3,800 providers and has more than 16,000 employees nationwide

TAG healthcare professionals serve more than 30,000 patients a day and more than 8 million people per year

TAG opens a new office location every three days on average

ABOUT TAG - THE ASPEN GROUP

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG and the independent healthcare practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four healthcare support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice®, WellNow® and ChapterSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 30,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago.

