Harbour BioMed Appoints Mr. Weihao Xu as Chief Strategy Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed ("HBM", HKEX:02142) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Weihao Xu as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), who will base in San Francisco. Mr. Xu will be the Global Head of Business Development and Corporate Development, responsible for developing and executing strategy for partnership and corporate investment, building innovation capabilities as well as an overall business ecosystem to drive growth. He will also be involved in corporate and product portfolio strategy, and investor relations activities in the US.

By joining HBM, Mr Xu will be bringing with him more than 15 years of extensive experience in global capital markets, equity investment and financial management. Before HBM, Mr. Xu served as Chief Finance Officer at Alphamab Oncology, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and 111 Inc. Prior to that, he was active in the investment industry, working as the Portfolio Manager for Matthews Asia and several other international investment institutions, where he was responsible for global equity investments.

Mr. Xu holds a master's degree in Accounting from Columbia Business School. He also completed a certified program in High Impact Cancer Research from Harvard Medical School.

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.

The Company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) are capable of delivering tumor killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice® with single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for development of next generation therapeutic antibodies.

