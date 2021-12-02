New Day; New Missive; New Brand At Boston Harbor Come, capture the light as New England's award-winning Boston Harbor Hotel Undergoes Rebranding and Changes for 2022

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Boston Harbor's 35th anniversary, the iconic and majestic hotel is evolving with an extensive rebrand – in conjunction with a home design boutique, new culinary talent, and revamped wine and food festival.

Boston Harbor Hotel Logo

All of the changes are being anchored by the new brand verbal and visual identity designed by Paris and New York based agency, Les Ateliers Saint-Lazare. The new logo will celebrate Boston Harbor Hotel's beloved archway, which is one of the most recognizable and radiant symbols. This rebrand unites the past with the future of the stately centerpiece of Boston – a special place where many paths converge. Boston Harbor is a brilliant beacon for many travelers, and an illuminating portrait of welcome for nearby neighbors. Now, looking ahead to new times, Boston Harbor captures the light of a new day. Boston Harbor invites guests to come, capture the light.

The rebrand includes a new website, bostonharborhotel.com, designed by New York agency, Spherical, amongst collateral deployment across the property and includes a complete redesign of all physical and digital touchpoints. In honor of this new chapter, Boston Harbor will be flying the new logo under the rotunda and lighting Rowes Wharf blue through December.

"We are thrilled for this new chapter at Boston Harbor which has been beautifully executed by the remarkable team at Saint-Lazare," says General Manager Stephen Johnston. "This is simply the beginning of our journey ahead. With an exciting pipeline of projects in the near future, our rebrand signifies an illuminated pathway as we move forward."

The first phase in the evolving voyage was the arrival of Home at Rowes Wharf – a collaboration between the hotel and the popular South End home and design store, Modern Relik. The boutique retail experience opened adjacent to the main entrance on Atlantic Avenue in June 2021. With each product hand-selected with the pampered guest and modern traveler in mind, Home at Rowes Wharf is a collection curated by Meg Kimball, owner of Modern Relik. This flawless lineup includes: décor such as candles, books and giftable items; textiles including linens, throws and bedding; art consisting of paintings, sculptures and vases, and a nod to travel with care kits, technology, gadgets, luggage, and more.

With this new day at Boston Harbor, the team welcomes a change in culinary leadership with the appointment of Chef David Daniels as Executive Chef at the hotel.

Prior to joining Boston Harbor, he spent four years as culinary director with MET Restaurant Group, Saltie Girl and Stephanie's Restaurant Group. He was also the Executive Chef at the OAK Bar + Kitchen at the Fairmont Copley Plaza and at Aragosta at the Fairmont Battery Wharf. Earlier in his career, Chef Daniels spent many years on the west coast working under Chefs Michael Mina and Bradley Ogden, where he learned the importance of pairing wine with unique ingredients. Chef Daniels returned to Boston in the early 2000's where he worked at Ambrosia and then The Fed at XV Beacon. His ties with the hotel date back to 1987, when he worked as banquet chef.

With Chef Daniels' arrival and embracing his extensive personal connections and strong knowledge of food and wine, the hotel took this opportunity to modernize the annually celebrated Boston Wine Festival, now recognized as the Boston Wine & Food Festival®. The nation's longest-running series will present exceptional events, directed by Executive Chef, David Daniels, and longtime industry expert, Nancy Bean, Executive Director of WISE UP Events. Events will run at the hotel from January through March, kicking off with the opening weekend on January 21, 2022.

Boston Harbor looks forward to debuting continuous announcements through 2022 as the brand continues to elevate the property.

About Boston Harbor Hotel

A social hub of activity, where paths converge for locals and guests from afar, Boston Harbor Hotel's 60-foot archway welcomes travelers to a hospitality experience unlike any other. Nestled on beautiful harbor waters, the Forbes Five-Star & AAA Five Diamond urban resort pairs timeless beauty and modern elegance with a hint of magic. Comfort and elegance reimagined, the rooms are crafted for the modern traveler who appreciates thoughtfulness and intentionality in design. Discover iconic with sweeping views, world-class dining, 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and 34-slip marina. Come, capture the light at Boston Harbor. For more information follow @bostonharborhotel on Instagram or visit www.bostonharborhotel.com.

About Les Ateliers Saint-Lazare

Saint-Lazare is a Paris and New York-based narrative design studio that breathes creative, 360-degree storytelling into hospitality and lifestyle brands. Their work encompasses architecture, interior design, branding, illustration, publishing, furniture design, designing objects and home accessories, and curating art collections for hotels, restaurants and retail spaces. In addition to Boston Harbor Hotel, their clients include Sydell Group and NoMad Hotels, Four Seasons, Perseus Properties, Le Barn Hôtel, Hôtel Le Pigalle, Daniel Humm and Make It Nice, Les Sources de Cheverny, Cyril Lignac, Moet Hennessy, and more. Saint-Lazare reveals the soul of a project, immersing it in graceful wabi-sabi, the Japanese philosophy that extols beauty in the impertinence of things, and the unexpectedness of happy accidents. For more information follow @saintlazareparisnyc on Instagram or visit www.saint-lazare.co.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Russo

Zozimus

nrusso@zozimus.com

617.290.5703

Boston Harbor Hotel

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boston Harbor Hotel