USAA's Elizabeth Gulick Named Federal Alliance for Safe Homes Board Member of the Year

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) presented Elizabeth Gulick, Vice President, Catastrophe Experience at USAA, with the prestigious Board Member of the Year Award in recognition of her outstanding leadership and dedication to the advancement of disaster safety. The award was presented at the 2021 National Disaster Resilience Conference (#NDRC21).

"Elizabeth is a standout member of our Board of Directors. She enthusiastically advances the FLASH mission of strengthening homes and safeguarding families by drawing on her leadership and experience in disaster mitigation and resilience," said FLASH President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "It is a great honor to present her with this well-deserved recognition."

As USAA's Catastrophe Experience leader, she and her team have the privileged responsibility to coordinate fulfillment of the promise to members during a catastrophe. Her team creates the end-to-end experience preparing, protecting, serving, and fostering resiliency for members before, during, and after catastrophe losses. The focus is to help members with excellence through seamless processes, data-driven decisioning, innovative digital capabilities, and well-equipped resources.

Elizabeth has served USAA members in various operational claim and leadership roles during her tenure with the Association. She began her career in 1986 as a claims representative and worked through the various adjuster levels handling liability, casualty, and litigation claims. In December 1997, Elizabeth began her leadership role as a Claims Manager. She has subsequently led teams in Quality and Compliance, Staff Claims, Auto Liability and Casualty Operations, National Catastrophe and Flood Operations, Human Resources, Auto/Property Claims Policy, Performance & Programs, and Auto/Property Claims Operations before assuming her current role.

Elizabeth brings a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry with extensive experience in claims, emergency management, risk management, contact center management, building high-performing teams, and business process improvement.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, Lowe's, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Portland Cement Association, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org , calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, and Facebook.com/federalalliance .

